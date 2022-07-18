Four Seasons Philadelphia Promises Luxe Fun This Summer

This summer, we’re all about the city escape. Forget Europe (overcrowded) and bypass the country (you did it way too many times in 2020 and 2021) — it’s time to get back to America’s great cities this summer.

There’s no better place to do it up than Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, which has not one, not two, but three reasons to book a trip:

Reason #1: Going Down The Shore

Vernick Fish, the hotel’s contemporary American oyster bar, is bringing the New Jersey shore a taste of the celebrated restaurant this summer. James Beard Award-winning Chef Greg Vernick and are hosting an experiential five-day culinary activation and a collaborative fundraising dinner in partnership with Cookie Till, owner of Steve & Cookie’s, a beloved bayside restaurant in Margate.

A custom, shore-inspired presence will be located daily in the parking lot of Steve & Cookie’s from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm from Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12, 2022. Anticipate casual riffs on the restaurant’s signature fine dining flair, drinks from the Steve & Cookie’s team, and even special breakfast dishes on August 11th.

Vernick Fish’s week-long presence will conclude with an intimate, 50-seat dinner under the stars on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Till’s farm, Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary, with a portion of the sales from the pop-up and dinner to benefit A Meaningful Purpose at Reed’s Organic Farm.

Reason #2: The Ultimate “Night of Indulgence”

Really want to do It up? The hotel offers two lucky guests each month a Night of Indulgence package, the ultimate overnight ($12,500 and up). Perfect for proposals, epic birthdays, or anniversaries, start with specialty made-to-order cocktails in Vernick Fish; a curated, private, restaurant-to-yourselves, in the hotel’s Jean-Georges restaurant. Capture the moment with a private photo shoot, ensuring this memorable experience lasts for years to come. An exclusive late-night swim provides sky-high views and the opportunity to float above the city’s twinkling lights in an infinity-edge pool. End the night in a lavish Skyline Corner Suite adorned with Jeff Leatham florals, and wake up to sparkling views of Philadelphia. The next morning, savor breakfast in bed before departing. The package also includes roundtrip transfers in the hotel’s Tesla to PHL, the Amtrak, or local accommodations.

Reason #3: Breaking out the Bubbly

Can’t sneak down the shore or spare the cash for the ultimate indulgence? Not a worry. You can still take advantage of dinner at the hotel’s signature Jean-Georges restaurant. The grand experience is not just about the food, but also about the views, nearly 1,000 feet in the air (the hotel is located at the top of the Comcast Center). Offering six courses at 198 per person, the tasting menu is a sensory pleasure, offering dishes with farm-to-table flair. Vegetarians should also rejoice, as the experience offers a special tasting just for the plant-based crew, wish dishes including Pea Potstickers seasoned with Sichuan spice, Maitake Mushroom roasted with black truffle, Shaved Artichoke, and Young Coconut Salad. A roving champagne trolley will offer guests an opportunity to explore rare labels by the glass or bottle and complete the magic.