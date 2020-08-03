50 years have pasted since Jockey Diane Crump became the first female to ride in The Kentucky Derby® — and to celebrate this milestone, Woodford Reserve is releasing a $1,000 Mint Julep Cup program.

Crump rode Fathom in the 1970 Derby and placed 15th, but set a milestone for women around the world. Crump rode into history. Crump is still involved in the horse industry and currently lives in Virginia.

“The $1,000 Mint Julep program has become a cherished Derby tradition — and this year we are honored to mark an important moment in Derby history while also raising money for charity,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris said.

A total of 146 julep cups — celebrating Derby 146 — are for sale at woodfordreservemintjulep.com Cups numbered 1-25 are gold-plated (and sell for $2,500 each) while cups 26-146 are silver-plated (and sell for $1,000). In years past, anyone who purchased a julep cup could only pick it up on Derby Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Churchill Downs is known as the world’s most legendary racetrack and has conducted Thoroughbred racing and the Kentucky Derby, continuously since 1875.

Due to the global pandemic, the cups will be sent directly to consumers and Morris will conduct a virtual julep experience on Derby Day, which has been postponed this year to Saturday, September 2020.

Proceeds from the cup sales will be donated in Crump’s honor to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.