Located between downtown Kennebunkport and local beaches, Yachtsman features 30 harbor-front bungalows, each colorfully decorated with private terraces overlooking waterfront views, as well as luxe amenities like complimentary breakfast baskets and a one-of-a-kind floating barge pool docked steps from the room.

“There could not be a more perfect fit for the Yachtsman than Sperry, the pinnacle of seaside style and quality craftsmanship with ‘soles’ rooted in New England,” says Tim Harrington, Partner and Creative Director of Kennebunkport Resort Collection. “Sperry truly epitomizes the spirit of the New England summer and we are excited for the opportunity to welcome back guests with these special ‘authentic original’ experiences.”

“We’re a global brand, but we were born right here in New England so we’re always looking for ways to connect with our consumers here locally.” says Melissa Romig, Sperry Marketing Director. “From the waterfront bar to the top-notch service, the Yachtsman experience was exactly what Sperry wanted to be a part of.”

The exclusive “Therapy by the Sea” hotel package starts at $1,295 and includes the following:

Two-night stay at Yachtsman

Two pairs of Sperry summer boat shoes in-room, upon arrival

VIP reservation at the Yacht Rock Bar by Sperry & two complimentary handcrafted cocktails inspired by the storied brand

Two-hour canoe or kayak rental from the Kennebunkport Marina (directly adjacent to Yachtsman)

Signature Yachtsman Sea Love candle made locally in Kennebunkport

Guests will have the opportunity to experience these unique offerings from July 1st through October 31st 2020. For additional information and to book a stay, visit https://yachtsmanlodge.com or call (207) 967-2511. For more information on Sperry and their latest collections, visit https://www.sperry.com.



—