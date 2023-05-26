Zendaya For Bulgari: A Celebration of Eternal Magnificence

In the heart of Rome, a city that breathes eternity, echoes a name synonymous with boundless beauty and iconic style: Zendaya. The actress, fashion icon, and ambassador for the luxury house Bulgari, graces the brand’s 2023 Magnificence Never Ends campaign with alluring charm and unwavering grace.

Zendaya’s fusion with Bulgari presents a seamless blend of heritage and modernity. As one of the brand’s muses, Zendaya isn’t just wearing the jewelry; she embodies the essence of the extraordinary design that characterizes Bulgari’s high jewelry masterpieces. Her presence in the campaign is not merely a symbol of her personal style and influence but a testament to the brand’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.





In the captivating campaign film, directed by Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino, Zendaya dances around the mesmerizing cityscape of Rome. The film portrays the magnificence in the ordinary, inviting viewers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal evolution. In this visual narrative, Zendaya shines in high jewelry works of art, as well as the B.zero1 and BB collections, embodying the unique sentiments and hidden marvels that transform each day into something extraordinary.

Zendaya’s personal style is synonymous with bold and fearless fashion. Known for her ability to set trends rather than follow them, she has been a consistent figure in shaping contemporary fashion. Her recent appearance at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 show, dressed in animal-print short shorts and a jacket, with matching boots, made a lasting impression. Her playful, daring approach to fashion embodies her philosophy that “fashion is supposed to make you happy, make you excited, make you feel good”.

Zendaya’s fashion influence extends beyond the red carpet. She is not afraid to bend the “rules,” as she believes that “there are no rules anymore” in fashion. Her style, she says, is “inspired by real people,” reflecting a genuine connection with her fans and the fashion-conscious public. Her influence and unapologetic embrace of her individual style strengthen Bulgari’s status as the Jeweller of Stars, making her an ideal ambassador for the brand.

With her passion for fashion and her commitment to expressing her true self through her style choices, Zendaya continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. Her collaboration with Bulgari is more than just a partnership; it’s a celebration of individuality, diversity, and the relentless pursuit of magnificence. As Bulgari’s 2023 campaign unfolds, we look forward to witnessing more of Zendaya’s awe-inspiring magnificence, reminding us all of the extraordinary in the ordinary.

As Zendaya herself once said, “What’s the point in fashion if nobody can wear it?” Through her partnership with Bulgari, she continues to show the world that fashion is not just about wearing clothes or accessories – it’s about expressing who you are and feeling good about it. Together, Zendaya and Bulgari invite us all to embark on our own never-ending pursuit of magnificence.

Crafted with a unique blend of styles, the latest Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry collection celebrates the importance of tradition. Premiered at a Venice event, Bulgari’s distinguished brand ambassador, Zendaya, was among the first to explore the collection’s exquisite pieces. Portrait captured by Fabrizio Ferri.