Where to Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day
National Espresso Martini Day is March 15th, and Nielsen has recently ranked the espresso martini among Top 10 cocktails for the United States, and for good reason. The classic cocktail is elegant, sophisticated and provides just the right amount of caffeination. If you are looking for where to celebrate National Espresso Martini Day, here are some of our favorites:

New York 

espresso martini

 

Silver Lining at the Moxy Lower East Side Hotel 

One of the newest hotspots in NYC, Silver Lining at the Moxy Lower East Side is shaking up The Midnight Breakfast, a special take on the classic espresso martini made with Belvedere, Uncle Nearest, Svol, Cacao Puff, Espresso, and Caraway. Curated by  Corporate Beverage Manager, Erin Davey, the decadent drink pairs perfectly with their live music and sophisticated atmosphere.

 

 

drink

The Standard Grill 

The Standard Grill is a New York City staple, and one of the best happy hours. Try The Standard Grill’s Extra (Dirty) Happy Hour, with their espresso martini available Monday-Friday from 12-6pm.

Los Angeles 

cocktail

 

The Nice Guy

West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy is an intimate reservations-only restaurant and lounge, and is featuring their classic Handsome Johnny. Made with cold brew, ristretto and hints of vanilla this traditional cocktail is perfect to sip in the low lighting and comfy booths of the this West Coast celebrity favorite.

drink

Sant’olina

Sip the sultry CC Rider cocktail at Sant’olina, on the rooftop of the historic Beverly Hilton. This espresso martini is created with cognac, hints of traditional arak and brewed with a smokey cold brew.

 

Miami 

Photo Credit: LPM Restaurant & Bar Miami

LPM Restaurant & Bar Miami

Located in the heart of Brickell, LPM Miami is the perfect place to share authentic Mediterranean-fare paired with a creative cocktail lineup. Their Espresso Martini is carefully crafted with Ketel One Vodka Infused with Madagascar Vanilla,  Kahlúa, Elderflower Cordial and Espresso Lungo ( Espresso + 1 oz of hot water).

drink
Photo credit: MILA

MILA

No visit to Miami is complete without a visit to MILA, and National Espresso Martini Day is the perfect time to go and celebrate with their After Hours version of the espresso martini featuring Redemption Rye Whiskey, cognac, coffee, chocolate, cherry, almond and mint.

Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

Strawberry Moon

Groot Hospitality’s South Beach restaurant Strawberry Moon is serving up a decadent espresso martini with a spirit of your choice, (vodka, tequila, etc), Kahlua, and Owen’s Espresso Martini Mix. Pair with a mix of country club favorites like roasted chicken and whole Maine Lobster or innovative Mediterranean like turkish pizza, sheftalia, and moon bread. 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

