Virgil Abloh's Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Revealed

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a creative take on its G-Class through a collaboration with creative director and fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Titled “Project Geländewagen,” Abloh recreated the G-Class model as a piece of art, which will be made into a scale replica and auctioned off via Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated for an estimated $60,000 to $80,000.

“My ultimate goal in this project with Mercedes-Benz is inspiring young artists, engineers, designers to question the status quo, in addition to experimenting with my own design abilities,” said Abloh. “For me, it’s all about providing opportunities for those coming after me and giving this next generation a foundation for success, both here with Mercedes-Benz and through my own Virgil AblohTM ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship Fund.”

Abloh added that “Mercedes-Benz is a brand that stands for luxury and exceptional performance. Truly a perfect chassis to interject modern artists’ ideas of what the future can be stylistically, within conceptual car design.”