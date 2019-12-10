Ultimate Bachelor Pad St Leon 10 Residence in Bantry Bay Cape Town

Meet the ultimate bachelor pad, located in Bantry Bay, Cape Town. The St Leon 10 Residence, with amazing ocean views, was designed by the team at SAOTA, Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects, and Antoni Associates.

This spectacular home is nestled on a cliff offering breathtaking views of the South Africa ocean, and there’s even an infinity pool running alongside an amazing sunken living room perfect for entertaining.

With its perfect location, the luxury home offers breathtaking views towards the 12 Apostle Mountains, Clifton Beaches and Robben Island. According to the designers:

The house is organised in a linear manner with all rooms facing the sea view. The rear of the house offers privacy with no openings other than the glazed double volume entrance space. This space is screened with a steel framed timber screen and access off the street is through heavy timber gates.

The double volume entrance space leads onto the main living wing of the house including 2 lounges, dining room and kitchen. A sculptural stair leads up a triple volume space from the entrance up to the second floor and bedroom levels. The ground floor is accessed through the same stairwell and accommodates a generous pool entertainment room with a feature sunken lounge, back-lit onyx bar and wine cellar. A gym and second guest room are also accommodated on this lowest level.

But when can we move in?