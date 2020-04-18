Getting bored at home and looking for a new experience? Take a trip to some of your favorite luxury hotels around the world with specially curated playlists.

Gurney’s Montauk (Montauk, NY)

Iconic Gurney’s Montauk, the favorite weekend getaway of Manhattanites is enticing followers with a virtual series of experiences through their new campaign: #GoneHomeWithGurneys.

Every day is full of exciting daily themes, the “at-home party” really starts buzzing every Saturday with the release of a new Spotify Playlist. With a glass of rosé, the music will transport listeners straight to the vibrant memories made on the 2,000 foot private beach, full of revelry, laughing and dancing. Last week, the playlist was curated by famous DJ, Vikas Sapra @vikassapra – a fan favorite. There’s truly no better way to spend a Gurney’s style virtual happy hour over the weekends! The campaign lives on their social channel, @gurneyresorts and is produced via Instagram stories and static posts. Recent Spotify Playlist Here: Gurney’s Summer Beach Club.

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort (Los Cabos, Mexico)

The long-standing iconic resort in Los Cabos, Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort is offering people a unique way to visit the resort from home. In collaboration with DJ Adrian, Las Ventanas has curated a Spotify playlist to bring the beach to your home. Pair with a Jalapeño margarita and the music will transport listeners straight to the memories made at the property so they can truly feel like they’re back in Paradise. Stay tuned on Instagram for more playlists in the coming weeks; the most recent playlist can be found here: Chilling at the Beach.

Caribe Hilton (Puerto Rico)

The historic Caribe Hilton has curated a playlist that transports listeners to their island, with a playlist that evokes the feeling of meandering in Old San Juan, with a cocktail in hand and Latin music fills the air. Recent Spotify Playlist Here: Caliente Caribe