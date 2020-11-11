Top 5 Best Juicers

Juicing — the process of extracting the juice from fresh fruits or vegetables — is popular because it can increase the variety of nutrient-rich foods in your diet so you can take advantage of all of fruits and vegetables’ healthy benefits.

There are three styles of juicers: slow, centrifugal, and citrus. Slow juicers and centrifugal juicers are usually best for fruits and vegetables, while citrus juicers are dedicated for simply squeezing citrus, like oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruit.

No matter what kind of juicer you’re looking for, there are many on the market today. But we’ve narrowed them down to our top 5 favorite juicers. Here they are in ascending order:

Hurom’s H101 Easy Clean Slow Juicer ($499) is on our top juicers list because it really was designed with cleaning in mind. It has grooved strainers and a tiled juicing chamber that pours out more — and leaves less mess inside — so you can really enjoy all the benefits of juicing without the messy cleanup. There’s also a pulp outlet, aka trap door, that opens 180 degrees so you can easily flush out any remaining pulp inside the chamber. This slow juicer mimics the motion of fruit squeezing by hand, rotating at a speed of just 43 revolutions per minute, which produces delicious fresh juices in their most natural state. Hate pulp? Love it? This one has a function to control the amount of pulp to suit your own taste preferences. And we should also mention this top juicer also can juice nuts and soybeans into a variety of smoothies and nut milks.

Novis Vita Juicer ($500) We love the bright, sleek and shiny exterior design of this juicer, and it comes in seven colors! This top juicer is amazing because it truly has the benefit of all three juicing options, including its own attachment for citrus. It’s simple to use, with just one button to operate everything. And an AutoSpeed function auto-senses the best speed for each food, adjusting the speed of the press and centrifuge according to your chosen fruit or vegetable. There’s a large tube, so you won’t need to cut all of the fruits and vegetables, and every part of the juicer can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

The Smeg Citrus Juicer ($180) is a great option. As the name implies, this one is specifically for citrus, and therefore best for oranges, lemons, and limes. It is the top juicer that has our favorite look, sophisticated and retro, and a design that comes in a few cool colors. Its superior performance pairs with reliability, showing off a powerful 70W motor with an integrated on-off sensor. And using it is simple thanks to a non-drip spout which prevents spillage, keeping kitchen surfaces clean.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer ($600) stands out for its versatility. It does an efficient job of juicing greens, veggies, and fruits alike. Its 3.2” wide-mouthed two-way feed tube reduces prep time and allows you to insert different types of ingredients without jamming. It has patented low speed extraction technology that prevents nutritional loss and minimizes oxidation. Multiple strainers, including a sorbet and a smoothie strainer attachment, allow for even more food options. And it even has a handle so you can carry it with you.

Breville Juice Fountain SL Cold Plus ($350) is Pursuitist’s overall favorite juicer for its power, ease of operation and clean-up. Its super sized 70 fl.oz. jug seals and stores so you can make large batches, and the 3.5” wide chute shortens prep time — seriously, you can put a whole apple in, core and all, and it juices. The “cold” its name refers to Breville’s “Cold Spin Technology” that reduces the amount of heat transferred while juicing. Set-up couldn’t be simpler, your juice will be pulp-free and delicious, and clean-up is a breeze. What could be better than that?!