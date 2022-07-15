Three Delicious St-Germain Cocktails That are as Easy as Un, Deux, Trois   

Inspired by the French-American actress who founded a boisterous cabaret on the site of the Pennsylvanian boutique hotel River House at Odette’s, the nouveau property created a trio of original Bastille Day cocktails using France’s St-Germain elderflower liqueur. All three libations were designed to be both sophisticated yet easy to make and sip all summer long, thanks to complimentary citrus, herbal, and floral notes.

NOUVEAU JOUR

It’s a new day for France! Melding tangy ginger with herbaceous St. Germain, this crowd-pleasing cocktail puts an unexpected spin on the premium elderflower liqueur using ginger beer juxtaposed with sparkling wine for an effervescent sensation.

1 ½ oz. St-Germain

2 oz. dry sparkling wine

2 oz. ginger beer

2 dash grapefruit bitters

Method: Pour ingredients in a Collins glass, add ice and stir. Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint

THE LAST TIME I SAW PARIS

This easy-to-craft cocktail was named after the cinematic hit featuring Odette Myrtil, the cabaret proprietor that River House at Odette’s was named for.

1 ½ oz. St-Germain

2 oz. dry sparkling wine

2 oz. grapefruit soda

Method: Pour ingredients in a Collins glass, add ice and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

BISOUS

Bisous is both an aesthetically pleasing – and palate pleasing – cocktail made for leisurely sipping during warm summer afternoons.

1 ½ oz. St-Germain

2 oz. sparkling rose

1 oz. grapefruit juice

1 oz sparkling water

2 dashes rose water

Method: Pour ingredients in a Collins glass, add ice and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit twist