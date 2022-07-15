Pursuitist
Now Reading
Three Delicious St-Germain Cocktails That are as Easy as Un, Deux, Trois   
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
How to Celebrate National Caviar Day July 18th
Inside Park Hyatt Mallorca Spain
Inside Park Hyatt Mallorca | 5 Star Luxury In Spain
Cocktails at Home: The Best Martini from Harris’ Restaurant, San Francisco
Hotel Dupont: Delaware‘s Magnificent Gilded Age Treasure
Three Delicious St-Germain Cocktails That are as Easy as Un, Deux, Trois   
bathroom
Top 5 Reasons To Visit W Bogota
Travel Essentials: Luxury Accessories You Didn’t Know You Needed
Top 5 Luxury Coffee Makers 
Top 5 Reasons To Visit Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus
The Top 5 Most Expensive Cocktails in the World
Tips For a Sustainable Lifestyle
The best Luxe Gifts for Amazon Prime Day

Three Delicious St-Germain Cocktails That are as Easy as Un, Deux, Trois   

by

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

Inspired by the French-American actress who founded a boisterous cabaret on the site of the Pennsylvanian boutique hotel River House at Odette’s, the nouveau property created a trio of original Bastille Day cocktails using France’s St-Germain elderflower liqueur. All three libations were designed to be both sophisticated yet easy to make and sip all summer long, thanks to complimentary citrus, herbal, and floral notes.

NOUVEAU JOUR

It’s a new day for France! Melding tangy ginger with herbaceous St. Germain, this crowd-pleasing cocktail puts an unexpected spin on the premium elderflower liqueur using ginger beer juxtaposed with sparkling wine for an effervescent sensation.

1 ½ oz. St-Germain

2 oz. dry sparkling wine

2 oz. ginger beer

2 dash grapefruit bitters

Method: Pour ingredients in a Collins glass, add ice and stir. Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint

THE LAST TIME I SAW PARIS

This easy-to-craft cocktail was named after the cinematic hit featuring Odette Myrtil, the cabaret proprietor that River House at Odette’s was named for.

1 ½ oz. St-Germain

2 oz. dry sparkling wine

2 oz. grapefruit soda

Method: Pour ingredients in a Collins glass, add ice and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

BISOUS

See Also
beach
Top 5 New Hotels We’re Most Excited To Visit In 2022

Bisous is both an aesthetically pleasing – and palate pleasing  – cocktail made for leisurely sipping during warm summer afternoons.

1 ½ oz. St-Germain

2 oz. sparkling rose

1 oz. grapefruit juice

1 oz sparkling water

2 dashes rose water

Method: Pour ingredients in a Collins glass, add ice and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit twist

 

Tags

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top