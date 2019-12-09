…Qatar, at The Four Seasons Hotel Doha!

The stunning 26,000-square-foot Nobu, the famed sushi empire from Michelin-starred chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, is part of the Doha Four Seasons and floats on its own mini-island in the Qatar Gulf, rising like a coiled shell crossed with a starship from the future.

Inside, seven separate glamorously designed dining areas comprise a 134-seat main room, two private dining rooms, two bar lounges, and a 38-seat rooftop venue. Chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa’s recipe for success combines his formal sushi training with a love of travel and global cuisine.

The architectural masterpiece, designed by the NYC-based Rockwell Group, showcases the very best in fine dining, featuring Nobu’s world-famous cuisine matched by panoramic views of the alluring Arabian Gulf.

A practitioner of new-style Japanese cuisine, the Nobu menu includes innovative flavor pairings, such as yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, lobster with wasabi pepper sauce, and perhaps Chef Matsuhisa’s most notorious recipe – the black cod miso.

Nobu Doha does nothing but impress. A destination as a whole; the world’s largest Nobu is not just a restaurant, its the venue for an entire evening.

Offering a truly exclusive culinary experience, found nowhere else, the tri-level Nobu Doha boasts the largest of its kind in the world and is the only Nobu at a Four Seasons in the Middle East.

We also visited the Nobu popup at the Qatar International Food Festival. Delicious!