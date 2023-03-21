Shining a spotlight on celebrities and athletes who love to travel.



From Taiwan to California, from the Soaps to the small screen, Ivan Shaw has been breaking ground while standing out with his talent. Shaw honed his skills at UCLA, where he started off studying math and computer science, but as his passion for acting grew so did the scope of the opportunities. Getting his first break in the daytime genre on iconic shows like All My Children and The Young and The Restless, Shaw then made his way to the New York stage and has never looked back since. Currently juggling multiple hit shows that include the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady and AMC+ The Dirty Black Bag, Shaw added the highly acclaimed Apple+ Dear Edward. The Overhead Compartment was excited to meet up with Shaw and learn about what life is like for an Asian-American actor handling so many on-screen responsibilities.



The Overhead Compartment with Ivan Shaw starts now…..



OC: You are an actor juggling multiple series and about to start a new one called “Dear Edward” on Apple TV – what is the biggest challenge in playing several characters at the same time?



IS: Location. Projects shoot all over the world these days and it’s tough to hop on a 12-hour flight, check in, sleep, and wake up for a 5 AM call.





OC: “Dear Edward” deals with the pain and trauma of loss – how did you prepare for that?



IS: For me, it was really important to build a vivid history for my character. I felt like the moment we meet Steve in the story, everything had to be supercharged. His emotions, his opinions, his desires.





OC: Who inspired you to be an actor?



IS: I don’t know if I can point to one person who inspired me. It was more a myriad of people. From Marlon Brando to Keanu Reeves. I’m just a fan.





OC: How would you describe the experience of being an Asian-American actor in 2023?



IS: Look, it’s the most exciting time it’s ever been, full stop. When I first started, there was maybe one decent role every few years and everyone was gunning for it. Now, we’re making a dent in international box office and winning awards. We might be late to the party, not by our own volition, but we’re making some noise.





OC: What’s the best advice you would give to young, aspiring actors?



IS: Work on your craft, and ignore the noise.





OC: What’s the most unexpected thing that ever happened to you on set?



IS: Once, a long time ago, the production ran out of money. All the actors walked.





OC: If you weren’t an actor, what would you see yourself doing?



IS: Wine maker. Photographer. Surf documentarian.





OC: Favorite place for leisure travel?



IS: Hawaii. Somewhere in the Mediterranean. And probably Tahiti, even though I’ve never been.





OC: What is the first thing you do when arriving in a hotel room?



IS: Drop my bags and go explore.





OC: Complete the following sentence: I never leave home without __



IS: Giving my dog some love.



