The Macallan Unveils James Bond 60th Anniversary Release
Pursuitist Chats With Essex County Straight Off the Stage at the Island Hopper Music Festival

The Macallan has unveiled The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release to mark The Six Decades of James Bond films. Celebrate all things 007 with six limited edition bottles.

 

Each bottle features an original illustrative design and color to denote the decade it represents. Like James Bond, the expression exudes a sense of style and maturity that has evolved over the years. Suisse gold in color and an ABV of 43.7% as a homage to James Bond’s agent number, 007 and is consistent across all six packs in the collection.

The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release will have limited availability worldwide and will be available in the US from February 2023 for a suggested retail price of $1,007.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

