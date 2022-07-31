Inside the 45 Million Dollar Penthouse at One57

Want to know what the inside of a 45-million-dollar penthouse in New York City looks like? Take a look inside One57 Penthouse 88 with Ryan Serhant (of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York) and Talia McKinney of luxury real estate brokerage firm SERHANT. The 6,200+ square foot mansion in the sky features 5 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms over a full floor, with 360-degree views.

Ultra-Luxurious Billionaires’ Row Sky Palace at One57 was designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, and features designer finishes throughout the apartment. White oak floors, natural light, and floor-to-ceiling windows are just a few of the many details. A private elevator entry gets you to the crown jewel apartment on the 99th floor, 880 feet in the sky, and a grand foyer is a blank canvas for the next owner.

The 57- foot great room features custom tray ceilings, elegant chandeliers, and prime views of the entirety of Central Park. Through pocket doors, the open concept family room and the kitchen feature custom built-ins, an eat-in island, sleek black stone countertops, a high-capacity Sub-Zero wine cooler, and integrated high-end Miele appliances.

The primary bedroom suite is located in its own private wing and covers a full corner, with the space for a seating area. A 22-foot-long walk-in closet and a master bath with walk-in showers, enclosed toilets, Jack0and-Jill wetroom, and a soaking tub and wall caved from a singular block of marble make this one of the most unique bathrooms.

The second and third bedrooms have large reach-in closets and full en-suite bathrooms, while the remaining two bedrooms share access to a windowed full bathroom with a large linen closet and walk-in shower. A laundry room with a utility sink and a side-by-side washer/dryer completes the home.

Other amenities for residents of One57 include valet parking, a private fitness center, dining, and entertaining rooms, a screening and performance room, a pet spa, a library and billiards room, package delivery, dry cleaning, and access to Park Hyatt amenities like a state-of-the-art health club, pool, and spa, a business center, and attentive housekeeping service.

Tour the apartment here:

For more information: www.serhant.com