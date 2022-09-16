Perfect Places for Happy Hour in NYC This Fall

With the weather slowly cooling down, it’s about time for New Yorkers to enjoy the after-work hours, easily sipping libations with co-workers or friends. Sometimes, what you need is something exceptional, yet uncomplicated. Here are a few of our favorite happy hours that will be sure to please:

ALDAMA

Mexican hot spot Aldama is the perfect place to sip perfectly crafted cocktails, made under partner and beverage director Christopher Reyes (formerly of Employees Only and Cosme). Aldama is offering happy hour every day of the week from 5 pm to 7 pm, with refreshing, $8 cocktail creations like the Citrus Fizz and the staple Margarita, and snacks like tacos, guacamole, and ceviche tostada available for $10.

BUBBY’S

A Tribeca staple for over 30 years, Bubby’s is well-known for its family-friendly brunch, but a happy hour at Bubby’s shouldn’t be missed. Grab a seat at the bar, and choose from a selection of wine, beer, or classic cocktails (Margarita, Negroni, Pickled Martini, Rye Manhattan) available for $10, and hearty snacks include nachos, mac and cheese balls, chicken wings, and deviled eggs for only $7.

THE STANDARD EAST VILLAGE

happy hour menu. Sip wine over charcuterie, or sample a specialty curated cocktail like the crowd favorite jalapeño-infused tequila-based cocktail the Available every day, The Standard East Village has launched a brand newmenu. Sip wine over charcuterie, or sample a specialty curated cocktail like the crowd favorite jalapeño-infused tequila-based cocktail the No Problem , paired with $2 Oysters, spice nuts, or newly Fried Chicken Sandwich with a B&B pickle, bibb lettuce, a special chili-lime aioli served on a Hawaiian roll. Happy hour is available Monday- Thursday from 4-6 pm, Friday-Saturday 4-5 pm.

Known as one the best cocktail bars in the city, it’s surprising they have a happy hour at all.

Keeping with the Japanese theme, the 4-7 pm daily happy hour features a $6 house cocktail, $5 Sake, $5 Sapporo, and $5 Hot Dog with Japanese pickles and mustard.

Great Jones Distilling Co.

You will want to check out Great Jones Distilling Co.’s very own happy hour, dubbed “Prohibition Hour” where all cocktails (like the Hangar One NY Vodka Fruit Cobbler) and light bites, such as local burrata toast, smoked bacon croquettes, and BBQ chicken wings are $11 from Tuesday-Friday from 4-7 pm.

The Standard Highline

Martini lovers will want to join the “Extra (Dirty) Happy Hour” at The Standard Grill, Grill Café & Outdoor Café from 12-6 pm Monday- Friday for$8 Martinis: Vodka, Gin, Espresso & Bartender’s Choice. Don’t miss out on other happy hour options like $1 oysters, chicken wings, and Crispy Tofu “Banh Mi” Tacos.

If you happen to love a good Bloody Mary, stop in The Standard Grill, Grill Café & Outdoor Café on Mondays from 11 am-4 pm and experience the “Bloody Mary Bar”. Get the ultimate Bloody Mary topped with ingredients like horseradish, candied bacon, celery, fresh shrimp, and more.