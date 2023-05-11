More Luxe Gifts for Mom This Mother’s Day

Pursuitist
If you are looking for some unique, luxurious gifts for mom this year, other than the generic flowers and chocolates, we have got you covered. Here are are 9 of our favorite luxe gifts for mom this Mother’s Day:

 

SCENTS

Parfums de Marly Valaya 

Luxury French Maison Parfums de Marly has recently launched Valaya, their latest feminine creation. With notes of vanilla,  musky floral in a gorgeous frosted signature bottle, this iconic brand inspired by the 18th century and the Royal Court, will leave mom feeling sensually sophisticated. For a more floral scent,Parfums de Marly Delina La Rosée is the perfect blend of Turkish Rose, peony and White Musk.

 

SELF CARE 

Balmain Cosmetic Styling Bag

Perfect for moms on the go, The Cosmetic Bag is filled with the travel size Silk Perfume, Texturizing Salt Spray and the Argan Moisturizing Elixir.

Barneys New York Beauty

New York institition Barneys New York has created their own luxury beauty line, perfect for mom. Give the gift of simplistic skincare with the Barneys New York Beauty set. The sleek, minimal bottles include the  GLOCELA™ Hybrid Cleanser, GLOCELA™ Water Essence (to instantly brightens and hydrate) and the GLOCELA™ Serum.

Mom will be super comfortable with sustainable BRANWYN’s high quality performance innerwear. Made with merino wool, BRANWYN meets ZQ Grower Standard, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, and REACH Standard certifications. BRANWYN uses Santoni seamless knitting technology, which reduces fabric waste by avoiding the standard mass manufacturing practice of cutting from large pieces of fabric and leaving what’s left to be thrown in the trash. BRANWYN also uses recyclable paper, eco-friendly inks, and recycled materials whenever possible, including shipping all products in a fully biodegradable bag.

DELECTIBLES

Marky’s Caviar 

If mom is a lover of caviar, check out The Marky’s Group, with retail locations in South Florida and New York. Some options include Marky’s private-stock purebred Sterlet Caviar ($51/oz) features small, gray grains with an intense, briny finish unique to Russian-style caviar,Marky’s Caviar Butter , and curated gift sets ($120), varying types of caviar, buttery blinis, crème fraîche, and “mother of pearl” spoons and plates.

 

Daniel Boulud Chocolate Heart Surprise

Surprise mom with a gorgeous handmade chocolate heart from Daniel Boulud, with matching mallet. The surprise inside? Slivered chocolate covered almonds. $59.99

Eleven Madison Park Breakfast in Bed Box

World renowned Elven Madison Park has created Eleven Madison Home, with collaborations with some of their favortie brands (Devocion Coffee, In Pursuit of Tea, and Mellody Plant-Based Honey)  to create luxurious gift boxes perfect for mom. Our favorite? Breakfast in Bed, which includes some of the signature Eleven Madison Home’s Buckwheat Pancakes Mix, Peanut Snacking Butter, Eleven Madison Park’s renowned granola, and their signature coffee blend from Devoción.

 

WINE & SPIRITS 

Casa Del Sol Tequila 

Inspired by the Aztec Goddess Mayahuel, this luxury tequila is aged in French Limousin Oak Cognac barrels, giving a soft, delicate and ultra-smooth finish.  With a line that includes Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo, Casa Del Sol is completely sippable on it’s own, the smoothness of the tequila also makes for great summer cocktails.

FLORALS 

image.png

Rose Box NYC

Think outside the box this year when it comes to floral arrangements, and gift a gorgeous, long-lasting arrangement with specially preserved roses. Rose Box NYC allows you to curate your favorite colors, size and shapes and ship both nationwide and internationally. Available for same day delivery in NYC!

Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

