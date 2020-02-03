Yes, there’s a Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine at the luxurious Boca Raton Resort and Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort.

In the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, discover this Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine – perfect for that Moët moment in the lap of luxury.

Guests of the resort purchase a gold coin, which is inserted to dispense one of two Moët & Chandon varieties, Imperial Brut and Imperial Rosé – in 200 mL bottles – and it even comes with a tiny champagne flute, because drinking straight from the bottle isn’t for everyone.

The iconic champagne brand is a part of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.