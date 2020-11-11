Pursuitist
Now Reading
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Inside the $6M Penthouse at Andaz Turks & Caicos
Jet Linx Named Official Partner for Neiman Marcus 2020 Fantasy Gifts
Give the Gift of These Top 5 Luxury Experiences
Celebrate the Holidays with 12 Days of Caviar
The Crystal Clear Glass By Virgil Abloh X Baccarat
The Crystal Clear Glass By Virgil Abloh X Baccarat
Top 5 Bench Presses
Top 5 Smart Home Gym Equipment Systems
Top 5 Most Expensive Hotel Suites in NYC
5 Extraordinary Custom Cars from the James Hetfield Collection
5 Extraordinary Custom Cars from the James Hetfield Collection
The Top 5 Most Expensive Cocktails in the World
Dominique Ansel’s Favorite Cocktail & Cake Pairings
Top 5 Best Juicers

Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café

by
Le Café V, the new restaurant at Louis Vuitton's Osaka, Japan maison

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for…

Take an exclusive look inside Le Café V. The very first Louis Vuitton café opened this year atop the Louis Vuitton Maison in Osaka, Japan. Also hidden within the café is the secret entrance to chef Suga’s Sugalabo V restaurant.

Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café

In the French luxury brand’s Osaka Midosuji boutique in Japan, Louis Vuitton has opened Le Café V, the first ever Louis Vuitton Café in partnership with renowned chef Kosuke Suga. The café is located on top of the boutique, which also hides the secret entrance to Sugalabo V, the chef’s exclusive restaurant also located inside the Maison.

Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café

Le Café V on the top floor features a menu curated by chef Yosuke Suga—a protégé of celebrated French chef Joël Robuchon. Chef Suga’s popular restaurant Sugalabo is rated as one of the top restaurants across the world, known for featuring local Japanese ingredients in an upscale environment, only housing just a few select patrons per evening for an intimate culinary experience.

A speakeasy-esque door in the cocktail bar area of Le Café V leads into Sugalabo V, which seats just a select number of guests each evening.

Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café

Architects Jun Aoki and Peter Marino collaborated on the design for Maison Osaka Midosuji; Aoki has worked on numerous Louis Vuitton shops in Japan, including the Fifth Avenue store in New York.

If you’re about ready to make a visit, prepare to make a reservation well in advance: Sugalabo V will only allow a few diners per night.

See Also
Celebrate Negroni Week September 14th -20th

Below, discover exclusive culinary creations from Le Café V, courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Le Café V
Le Café V
Le Café V
Le Café V
Le Café V
Le Café V
Le Café V
Le Café V
Le Café V
Le Café V

Tags

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for Pursuitist, and a contributing writer to USA Today, Business Insider — and the on-air host of Travel Tuesday on Live at 4 CBS. He is an award-winning luxury marketing veteran, writer, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. USA Today has named him one of the “Top 10 Luxury Travel Bloggers” — and Madison Magazine honored him as one of the “Top 20 Most Influential People in Madison.”

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top