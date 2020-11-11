Take an exclusive look inside Le Café V. The very first Louis Vuitton café opened this year atop the Louis Vuitton Maison in Osaka, Japan. Also hidden within the café is the secret entrance to chef Suga’s Sugalabo V restaurant.

In the French luxury brand’s Osaka Midosuji boutique in Japan, Louis Vuitton has opened Le Café V, the first ever Louis Vuitton Café in partnership with renowned chef Kosuke Suga. The café is located on top of the boutique, which also hides the secret entrance to Sugalabo V, the chef’s exclusive restaurant also located inside the Maison.

Le Café V on the top floor features a menu curated by chef Yosuke Suga—a protégé of celebrated French chef Joël Robuchon. Chef Suga’s popular restaurant Sugalabo is rated as one of the top restaurants across the world, known for featuring local Japanese ingredients in an upscale environment, only housing just a few select patrons per evening for an intimate culinary experience.

A speakeasy-esque door in the cocktail bar area of Le Café V leads into Sugalabo V, which seats just a select number of guests each evening.

Architects Jun Aoki and Peter Marino collaborated on the design for Maison Osaka Midosuji; Aoki has worked on numerous Louis Vuitton shops in Japan, including the Fifth Avenue store in New York.

If you’re about ready to make a visit, prepare to make a reservation well in advance: Sugalabo V will only allow a few diners per night.

Below, discover exclusive culinary creations from Le Café V, courtesy of Louis Vuitton.