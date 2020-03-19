Owned by the likes of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, meet the $100,000 custom, hand-made French La Cornue range. This couture stove was also the inspiration for many meals created by the late Julia Child. The Château Series, the crown jewel in the La Cornue family, is meticulously hand-crafted to order for a specific owner. This “cooker” comes in unlimited options, colors and culinary bliss — from a French Top, Grill to an Induction cook top — offering 8,000 amazing configurations. Made of the finest materials and with uncompromising quality, the signature feature of the Château range is the patented vaulted oven as first designed by Albert Dupuy in 1908. A family-owned company for over three generations, the Château Series from La Cornue is hand-made in France.

Product details:

Two vaulted ovens, one gas and one electric. Two large hot plates allowing all variety of frying pan and saucepan rotations, facilitating the preparation of even the most complex of menus. To complete the picture, two large solid brass burners on each side. Other configurations may be produced, in accordance with your wishes: only gas ovens, or only electric, gas burners or electric plates, a lava rock, a teppanyaki grill or even induction plate. As for the choice of finishes, and combinations with regard to materials and colours, they are almost infinite. Each time a La Cornue leaves our workshops, we almost certainly feel the same sense of pride as the magical artisans of Molsheim when a “Royal” left Bugatti.

Online at: www.lacornueusa.com/product/chateau-series