Looking to get that polished, poised and presidential look?

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris has been to known to wear #powerpearls of every kind- making the classic jewel center stage as the election ramps up. Her favorites seem to be a single-strand smoky pearl, a delicate suspended double strand, and a classic double-strand white pearl.

Kamala was always a fan of the classic pearl, going back to her 1986 Brown University graduation, sporting a classic strand and matching drop pearl earrings.

Looking to find your own classic pearl look? Here are a few of our favorites:

