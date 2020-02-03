Take an exclusive look inside the luxurious Boca Raton Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort for the launch of the all new Lexus LY 650 Yacht. This resort has reigned as an icon of elegance for more than 90 years. Today, the resort remains faithful to its glamorous past while radiating a vibrant energy. Situated on 356 acres in fabled South Florida, this eclectic, private village offers an award-winning spa, championship golf and tennis, and a luxury marina, all just steps from your door.

Featuring 2 golf courses, 7 swimming pools, and 10 on-site restaurants, this luxurious waterfront resort is located on Boca Raton Lake and offers shuttle service throughout the resort and beach club. A landmark of grand Mizner architecture, this historic coral-colored resort is a destination unto itself.

Boca Raton Resort features a full-service marina with deep-sea fishing charters and jet ski rentals. Three gyms, 30 tennis courts and a spa are also part of the property.

501 East is one of Boca Raton Resort’s casual on-site restaurants, offering American dishes and a patio with views of the golf course. Bar Luna is open every evening and serves an assortment of wines, liquors, and cocktails in an intimate atmosphere.

We’re big fans of the property’s Morimoto Sushi Bar. Guests can taste internationally acclaimed Japanese cuisine by Sushi Master Masaharu Morimoto in his signature sushi bar and restaurant at the idyllic setting of The Boca Raton Resort & Club.

The bright and spacious rooms at the Boca Raton Resort are equipped with flat-screen TVs and in-room movies. A large work desk and in-room safe are provided.

Additionally, the property also comes complete with a Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine!

The Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is 15 miles from Boca Raton Resort and Club. The Gumbo Limbo Environmental Complex is 5 minutes’ drive from the property.

Boca Raton Resort and Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort is an amazing luxury resort with terrific staff, services and features.