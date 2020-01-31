Exclusive video inside the (RED) Suite at Andaz London. Take a tour of this classic and iconic space, and its for a great cause – 30% of the proceeds from the (RED) Suite go to fight the AIDS epidemic. Designed by Sir Terence Conrad, who said “The (RED) Suite is a reflection of how I like to live.”

Andaz Hotels have unveiled their latest collaboration with (RED) – the AIDS organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver – with the launch of a custom suite at Andaz London Liverpool Street designed by Sir Terence Conran, the founder of Conran + Partners.

The (RED) Suite is a homecoming for the Andaz brand, which launched 11 years ago with Andaz London Liverpool Street, and Sir Terence, who has a long history with the property – as it was his first hotel project over a decade ago.

Showcasing the property’s largest suite, the stunning design includes custom-made cabinets, bedside and dressing tables, Eames and Karusselli lounge chairs and a replica of the coffee table Sir Terence designed for his own home.

Sir Terence says of the project:

“The Great Eastern Hotel, as this hotel was once known, was my first big hotel project, so it has been a dream for me to be involved with the building once again. I am proud to have collaborated with the Andaz brand and (RED) on a suite design that will give guests a great deal of pleasure while doing a great deal of good in the world. Through carefully curated and commissioned artwork and photography by local artists, we injected the vibrant and creative vibe of East London into the suite and mixed in contemporary hotel design with a domestic feel.”

The collaboration between Andaz London, Conran, and the (RED) organization will see 30% of the proceeds from the room per night go to the fight against the deadly AIDS epidemic.

Otto Steenbeek, Andaz London Liverpool Street General Manager, adds:

“We’re thrilled to offer the (ANDAZ) RED Suite—one we see as an experience all its own. It’s been an honor working with Sir Terence Conran to create this expertly curated space reflecting the spirit of East London, while giving our guests an opportunity to benefit the lives of others through their travels.”

Learn more about Andaz London here, and you can book the (RED) suite here. What are you waiting for? Check in to Andaz London for a great cause while relaxing in the lap of luxury.

Video by Pursuitist. Photos courtesy Andaz London.