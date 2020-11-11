Inside Steve Wynn’s $25M Las Vegas Mansion

Take an exclusive look inside Steve Wynn 20,000 square-foot European style villa located in the Summerlin community of Las Vegas, currently on the market for $25 million.

“The current owner completely reimagined the space,” said Ivan Sher, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nevada Properties, “creating a timeless experience with incomparable finishes and museum-quality art protection and display.”

The Wynn mansion, today’s Daily Dream Home, is set behind the double gated access of The Enclave, within the award-winning, master-planned Summerlin community. The 13,500-square-foot Las Vegas villa holds six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a handful of high-tech living spaces, and is on the market for only $25 million.

“Steve Wynn’s vision for his homes is much like his vision for his casinos. Our innovative project team has created a luxury home atmosphere that reflects the extravagant sensation of Las Vegas and his incredibly high standards and attention to every detail. We’ve completed a number of hospitality projects for him over the years, and it is an honor to have him trust his private spaces to our team,” said Scott Acton, founder & president of Forté Specialty Contractors, a Las Vegas based construction firm that specializes in creating unique luxury environments.

The redesign of the home includes a state-of-the-art media room, wine closet and den. The modern kitchen includes two Wolf stovetops, two microwaves and two full-size refrigerators. In the second kitchen, there is a flush mount secret door that leads straight to the dining room. This room is framed by French doors and provides views of the European-inspired backyard and Summerlin landscape.

The dramatic front entryway stairs, and back staircase, provide access to the second level with the owner’s suite and three guest bedrooms. Each bedroom has a full or Juliet balcony with a view of the TPC golf course. The owner’s suite has his and hers chambers, with both dressing rooms with full closets equipped with Hermès-inspired drawer pulls. The men’s retreat has a custom shower with exposed stainless-steel plumbing made to resemble the design of a luxury yacht. The ‘hers’ retreat is three chambers containing a salon style bathroom complete with a hair washing station, opulent closet, and dressing room. The guest rooms have three-quarter baths and motion-sensor walk-in closets.

The European outdoor sanctuary features an extravagant fountain, charming gazebo, pool, spa and English garden.