How to Visit Disneyland During Covid-19

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney’s Disneyland in California, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests can safely reignite the magic at Disneyland with these handy tips and recommendations.

After a year of dashed dreams and closures due to COVID-19, Christopher Parr of Travel Tuesday on Live at 4 CBS recommends a visit to Walt Disney’s Disneyland Park in California to reignite the magic by experiencing classic Disney attractions and the all new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Here are all the tips, recommendations and requirements on how to visit Disneyland during COVID:

Getting Tickets

After being closed for over a year, California’s Disneyland Resort reopened on April 30th with limited capacity. At the current time, only California residents, and in groups no larger than 3 households, are able to visit the parks until further notice.

If you want to purchase tickets for Disneyland and California Adventure, you need to acquire tickets in advance via their new reservation system.

Operating hours at the Disneyland Resort Parks are limited. Hours for both parks are:

April 30 to May 13: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m daily.

May 14 through end of June: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Where to Stay

As previously reported, Disney’s terrific Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which is Pursuitist’s recommended hotel, reopened on April 29th. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is scheduled to reopen June 15th, while Disneyland Hotel is currently not open and is slated to reopen at a later date.

What Are The COVID-19 Precautions at Disneyland?

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and older) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

Guests must wear masks at all times, except when dining or swimming. They may remove their face covering while actively eating or drinking, but they must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

Guests are also required to undergo temperature screenings with no-touch thermometers, before entry to some locations at the Disneyland Resort, including the theme parks and the Downtown Disney District.

Disneyland has unveiled physical distancing guidelines based on guidance from health authorities and the government. Travelers who are under isolation or quarantine orders as a result of a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure to the virus will not be allowed into the theme park, according to Disney.

While not a requirement, Disney advises guests use a cashless payment option, such as a debit, credit or gift card, to purchase food and Disney merch. The “must-have” Disneyland app features mobile ordering that allows guest to pay online and pick up their food instead of waiting in line.

Cleaning procedures are also enhanced throughout the Disneyland Resort. Extra attention is given to high-traffic areas, including public elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms and more.

The parks have also reopened with hand sanitizer and hand-washing locations.

What’s New At Disneyland?

The amazing new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, was only open for about two months when the parks closed due to the pandemic, so it’s a brand-new ride for most guests. It features a virtual queue, called a Boarding Group. There are now two opportunities per day to join a Boarding Group for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance: at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Avengers Campus is scheduled to open on June 4, 2021 at Disney California Adventure. WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure is an immersive, interactive ride-through attraction that is also opening on that date within this Marvelous new land. Additionally, Pym Test Kitchen and The Sanctum are part of the new Avengers expansion at California Adventure.

The newly renovated Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, which opened April 30, 2021, is “sparkling with new effects and happily ever after scenes,” according to Disney. This is an update to a classic Fantasyland dark ride which has been around since Disneyland Park opened.

The Jungle Cruise is also being updated to be more inclusive, and is expected to reopen later this year.

What’s Closed At Disneyland?

Currently, there are no fireworks & nighttime shows, or parades, which is a huge disappointment. Character meet-and-greets are also temporarily unavailable.

Disneyland and California Adventure attractions are subject to limited availability. As of this writing, the following rides are closed for refurbishment: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Jungle Cruise, and Matterhorn Bobsleds. Always check Disneyland’s site for the latest updates and news.

As a result of the impact of COVID-19 on operations, FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services are suspended for the time being and are not available for purchase or use.

Magic Morning and Extra Magic Hour offerings are unavailable as Disney plans to manage attendance.

Insider Extra Tip: What’s the Best Restaurant at Disneyland Resort?

If you’re a culinary adventurer looking to discover the best restaurant within Disneyland Resort, look no further than the Napa Rose located within Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Featuring upscale California fare and an extensive wine list in an elegant setting, the wonderful Napa Rose will reopen on May 28th, 2021. Make reservations now for the best fine dining experience at Disneyland’s flagship restaurant.

Headed by executive chef Andrew Sutton, Napa Rose offers a frequently-changing menu of seasonally-inspired dishes; the restaurant’s award-winning food is matched by an impressive wine list focused on, though not exclusive to, California vineyards.

Just a reminder: By visiting the Disneyland Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Certain parks, attractions, restaurants, experiences and offerings may be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity, and will be subject to limited availability or even closure. Be smart, be safe, and be magical. Most importantly, be kind to Disney Cast Members and have patience.