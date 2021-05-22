Pursuitist
5 High Tech Gadgets You Need For Your Home
5 High Tech Gadgets You Need For Your Home

Looking to upgrade the technology in your home to make your life easier and more advanced? Here are a few of our favorite finds:

 

 

 

 Hydrosonic Pro

This top-of-the-line ultrasound technology round toothbrush is nothing like anything else on the market. Expertly crafted with CUREN® bristles, known as the softest, performance-driven bristles and the CURACURVE® bend,  which enables the brush heads to reach critical and niche areas of the mouth with ease. The brush features 7 different cleaning levels that range from 22,000 to 42,000 brush strokes a minute to provide effective cleaning.

 

 

Echo Go 

Following in the footsteps of enhanced waters such as Smart Water, hydrogen water takes any type of water – tap, distilled, filtered – and propels it into a high-octane workout tool. The Echo Go is made by Synergy Science and is the hydrogen water-making bottle designed for active people on the go.  This bottle turns normal tap water into hydrogen water with state-of-
the-art Solid Polymer Electrolysis (SPE) technology and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) tech. This produces the highest industry levels of molecular hydrogen concentrates. $149.99 

 

 

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)
This smart thermostat learns your habits and creates a personalized schedule to keep your home at the perfect temperature at all times. Energy reports track your usage and give you tips to save more. Currently $50 off at wellbots.com. 

Every household with a pet needs the WiFi-connected robot vacuum.  Pair with the updated iRobot® Home App to offer personalized schedules and seasonal recommendations to fit your home and lifestyle. Features navigation with vSLAM technology, Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, and superior 3-stage cleaning system.

  • $100 off ALL Garmin Fenix 6 Smartwatches
  • Cutting edge fitness watches track your heart rate and performance metrics.
  • Features GPS and sports apps for running, hiking, swimming, golfing, skiing and many more.

