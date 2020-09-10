Hitting U.S. shelves in May, Hennessy is releasing a stunning new crystal decanter for Paradis Impérial Cognac (priced at $3,000) to serve as the ultimate tribute to a passion for precision.

To celebrate the new decanter, LVMH’s two founding entities – Hennessy and Louis Vuitton – have collaborated on a custom crafted trunk artfully designed to hold Paradis Impérial and all the serving ritual tools for ultra-luxe entertaining. A special creation designed by the master craftsman at Louis Vuitton, the Hennessy Paradis Impérial Trunk (which will set you back $273,000) features a trunk-within-a-trunk construction to serve parties of up to 18 people.

Internationally acclaimed artist Arik Levy has designed a new crystal decanter for Paradis Impérial to celebrate precision in craftsmanship. Levy worked hand-in-hand with master crystal cutters to create a gem-like setting for Hennessy’s crown jewel. The striking vessel balances curve and tension with a faceted design that captures subtle variations in lighting to enhance the Cognac’s golden color.

A tribute to excellence and precision, the Hennessy Paradis Impérial Trunk reflects a contemporary quest for exceptional pieces specially crafted for sharing remarkable experiences. The trunk – custom designed by the master craftsmen at Louis Vuitton – features an unexcepted trunk-within-trunk construction designed to hold four magnums of Paradis Impérial along with a serving ritual inspired by tools the Hennessy Tasting Committee uses during its daily ritual. Serving parties of up to 18 people, the luxurious hand-crafted trunk is a must-have entertaining piece for those with exquisite taste.

The Hennessy Decanter & Louis Vuitton Trunk will be available via special order starting April 2019 for $273,000. You can also purchase the Nomad Case by itself for only $84,000.