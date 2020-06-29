One the world’s most luxurious resorts, the Four Seasons Bora Bora, will reopen on July 15, 2020.

Located on a private islet, Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is accessible only by boat or helicopter. This unique private island setting is a natural barrier to crowds, as foot traffic and outside guests are not a concern. The 108 newly-enhanced overwater bungalow suites and seven beachfront villa estates are all freestanding accommodations, with true indoor-outdoor living space, ideal for those looking for space and privacy, while each of the Resort’s restaurants and bars offers open-air dining. The 54 acre resort offers guests ample space to spread out and enjoy their own slice of island paradise, surrounded by Bora Bora’s famous turquoise lagoon and majestic Mount Otemanu, while an array of recreational pursuits on and under the water provide exceptional opportunities to make memories.

“We are so excited to welcome our valued guests back to our private island,” says Diego Stembert, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora. “Our unique geography and design allow us to offer an unparalleled guest experience, complete with some of the best natural social distancing anywhere in the world.”

Lead With Care: Four Seasons Enhanced Global Health and Safety Program

Grounded in health care expertise and enabled by access to leading technologies and tools, the Lead With Care program is focused on providing care, confidence and comfort to all Four Seasons guests, employees and residents within the new COVID-19 environment. The new program outlines clear procedures that educate and empower Four Seasons employees to take care of guests and each other. While guests will see many of the enhanced Lead With Care procedures, behind-the-scenes measures will also take place through employee training, additional food handling protocols, and enhancements to ventilation systems and other back-of-the-house operations. In addition, Four Seasons continues to invest in its award-winning App and Chat that further allows guests to control how they engage with others – limiting face-to-face interactions while maintaining the highest levels of personal service. Features include the ability to make and manage reservations, request luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, restaurant and spa reservations, and much more. Wait-free check-in and check-out is also offered, while Four Seasons Chat integration offers instant translation of 100+ languages giving guests the flexibility for contactless engagement throughout their stay.