Fall in Love with Hilton Austin’s Autumn Old Fashioned

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

There’s no bad time of year in Austin, but in the Fall the Texan city has special charm…and great boot weather. Exploring the unique culture means digging into Texas’ best live music scene, tucking into great BBQ and international fusions, and shopping for unique art and fashion at boutiques that do their darndest to keep Austin weird and wonderful.

Hilton Austin, in the center of Downtown, is a great location to be in the middle of it all. It’s attached to Austin Convention Center, is just two blocks away from East Sixth Street nightlife, and less than a mile to the picturesque Rainey Street Historic District. From Hilton Austin’s rooftop pool, guests can take in the view. And downstairs, the hotel’s restaurant and bar venues serve southern hospitality in a glass. For a taste of Austin at home, give their delicious Autumn Old Fashioned a try.

 

Hilton Austin’s Autumn Old Fashioned

2 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

2 dashes cherry and vanilla bitters

.25 oz lemon, star anise and clove syrup

.5 oz cinnamon-infused sweet vermouth

Large ice cube

Luxardo cherry, fresh cut orange, flamed orange zest and rosemary for garnish

Method: Pour all items into a mixer with fresh ice. Stir for 60 seconds. Place a large ice cube into a rocks glass. Pour and strain into the glass. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry, a fresh orange slice, flamed orange zest, and rosemary sprig.

 

Lemon, Star Anise and Clove Syrup

4 cups of water

2 cups of sugar

38 grams of white cloves

25 grams of star anise

Rind of 1 lemon

Method: Simmer all ingredients over medium heat for 10 minutes, then strain.

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

