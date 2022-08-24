Disney Wish: Inside Disney’s New Cruise Ship

Pursuitist presents our review of the all new Disney Wish, one of the best cruise ships from Disney Cruises, curated by renown luxury travel expert Christopher Parr. The newly christened Disney Wish seamlessly brings Disney magic to life in new and unexpected ways, while creating the next generation in family luxury travel and entertainment.

The Disney Cruise Line welcomes a new world-class ship. The fifth ship in its fleet, the Disney Wish, where beloved stories from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar are brought to life with one-of-a-kind performances. The new cruise ship wows its guests with astounding gourmet and entertainment offerings, paired with Disney Cruise Line fan-favorite offerings.

The Disney Wish Cruise: What to Expect

At a 4,000-passenger capacity, the Disney Wish is the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Following the Disney Magic (1998), the Disney Wonder (1999), the Disney Dream (2011), and the Disney Fantasy (2012), the Disney Wish is the long-anticipated cruise ship that made its maiden voyage in July of 2022. As a homage to the marine tradition of selecting a cruise ship’s “godmother,” Disney honored all Make-A-Wish children as godchildren of the Disney Wish.

The Disney Wish is the first Disney Cruise Line’s Triton-class ship and the largest one in the fleet. Disney’s new cruise concept features 1,254 staterooms, 90% of which are outside cabins. This season, Disney Wish is set for three- and four-night voyages from Port Canaveral to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay (Disney’s private island).

Blending innovative design and cutting-edge technology, the Disney Wish Cruise is the place for adults with an affinity for luxury and families who love Disney’s classic storytelling. From upscale restaurants and elegant lounges to expansive pool areas and kids’ zones, everyone could find their preferred type of magic to enjoy at the luxurious Disney Wish adventure.

Restaurants and Experiences at The Disney Wish

It’s not simply dinner and a cocktail situation at the Disney Wish Cruise. Instead, every meal could turn into a full-blown performance where you get to know your favorite Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar worlds better while enjoying world-class menu offerings.

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure

During this enchanting dining experience, you’ll celebrate the royal engagement of Queen Anna and Kristoff from Frozen while devouring Norwegian-inspired cuisine. Find yourself singing “Let It Go” while enjoying fresh seafood and sugar snowflake-decorated desserts.

Worlds of Marvel Dining Experience

Explore an extensive Marvel-inspired menu while a theatrical Avengers mission unfolds around you. Led by Ant-Man and the Wasp, the “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” is an interactive superhero technology demonstration controlled by the guests.

1923 Old Hollywood Dining Experience

Get your glamorous outfits ready as you enter this sophisticated dining spot named after the year Walt Disney Studios was founded. In celebration of the golden age of animation, this chic spot delights visitors with California cuisine offerings in an Old Hollywood-themed restaurant.

In addition to restaurants, there is scheduled entertainment programming that takes place at one of the uniquely designed entertainment halls:

Luna Entertainment Hub is an innovative environment with a two-story LED screen wall, stage, and bar that offers a variety of live shows for families. Guests could encounter witty trivia questions during the “Villians Game Night,” showcase their talents at the “Disney Songbook” performances, or engage in an interactive “Disney Uncharted Adventure.”

The Grand Hall is a fairytale castle-inspired theater with the first-ever atrium stage on a Disney ship. The interior of this dedicated show and entertainment activities pays tribute to the charming Cinderella story and features famous Disney character statues along the hall.

Adult-Only Entertainment at the Disney Wish

Creating family memories on a cruise is a fun and unforgettable experience, but sometimes you need a moment for yourself. Disney Wish Cruise offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy a serene moment of aloneness or indulge in adult-only fun that might involve a cocktail or two.

Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge is a Star Wars saga-themed nightclub and adult lounge inspired by Dryden Vos’ galactic starcruiser. Guests are welcome to indulge in decadent refreshments and Star Wars-inspired signature cocktails.

Quiet Cove is a luxurious Disney Wish Cruise retreat zone where you can indulge in solitude. This adults-only tranquil spot is separated from family activities areas to ensure the most peaceful experience of an infinity pool and poolside lounge.

Check out a dapper adults-only Palo Steakhouse for a night of Italian food and wine pairings. Stop by for a romantic dinner in the interiors inspired by Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast, or taste fresh-to-order meals from the brunch menu.

Keg and Compass is a Norwegian folklore-inspired pub with craft beer offerings and comfort food offerings. Sign up for a beer tasting experience or enjoy a casual night of watching sports games.

Activities for the Kids at Disney Wish

From Broadway-style performances and water activities with ocean views, the Disney Wish is filled with entertainment options that children will have the best memories about for the rest of their lives.

Disney Uncharted Adventure is a first-of-its-kind interactive encounter where characters from different universes meet to create a fun-filled experience. From Mickey and Minnie to Moana, Nemo, Princess Tiana, and Peter Pan — fan-favorite characters unite to save the world with the Disney Wish Cruise guests.

AquaMouse is a thrilling water adventure inspired by the adventures of Mickey and Minnie. Lighting and special effects make this 760 feet of twisting slides a full-filled experience for kids obsessed with water parks and Disney.

The Little Mermaid at World Disney Theater is a theatrical adaptation of the 1989 animated film. Created exclusively for the Disney Wish Cruise, this Broadway-style show features innovative special effects, striking choreography, and reimagined scenario that will surprise and amuse guests of all ages.

Water Activities at the Disney Wish include ten pools and water play areas inspired by children’s beloved Disney characters. Check out oversized pool floaties at the Toy Story Splash Zone or spend a day going down the Slide-a-Saurus Rex family slide.

Hero Zone is the area on the Disney Wish where computer and sports games take a new twist. From game-show-style competitions and kids-friendly fitness classes to basketball, soccer, and a variety of tabletop games, everyone can find an activity that embraces their inner superhero at Hero Zone.

The Senses Spa at Disney Wish Cruise

A Disney cruise is not complete without indulging in relaxing body and face treatments. While all other Disney Cruise Line ships include a SPA area, only on Disney Wish guests could explore the first outdoor recreational areas with hot tubs and open-air fitness classes.

These are just some of the fabulous treatments to explore at Disney Wish’s SPA:

At Rejuvenation Spa, customers could discover various injectable options, from wrinkle smoothing Dysport and skin tightening to dermal fillers and fat-freezing procedures.

Customized facials and peels, using products by the luxury beauty brand ELEMIS.

Massages, aromatherapy, and acupuncture procedures for individuals and couples.

An outdoor recreational area with sunbeds and hot tubs.

A variety of saunas, steam rooms, and an ice lounge.

Disney Wish Cabins and Suites

Disney Wish staterooms are the industry’s most luxurious cruise accommodations that provide superior comfort for families. Every family member will find comfort and peace from spacious inside rooms to world-class concierge rooms. A wide selection of unique concierge room configurations allows travelers to enjoy the high seas in high style.

You can pick from one of the following stateroom options when booking your Disney Wish experience:

Inside is a no-exterior view room with an oversized design; it’s close to restaurants and nightclubs.

Oceanview allows you to enjoy a breathtaking view and relaxing sounds of the ocean.

Verandah is a room with your sunporch where you can enjoy a moment of calm and relax under the sun.

Concierge rooms are the ship’s most luxurious accommodations, with premium amenities and an unobstructed ocean view.

For luxury travelers, Disney Wish offers an array of first-class accommodations with added services:

Concierge One-Story Royal Suite is a 2-bedrooms luxury suite with interior design inspired by the classic story of Sleeping Beauty. Through spacious living and dining areas, you can enter a private sunporch with a whirlpool tub. After a fun day in the sun, get dressed in one of the two walk-in closets while enjoying the snacks and refreshments in the suite.

Concierge Wish Tower Suite is a one-of-a-kind accommodation option decorated in the style of a movie Moana. The room has a private entry and floor-to-ceiling windows. This unique suite accommodates up to eight passengers. It features two master bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

How to Book a Disney Wish Cruise

To book your Disney Wish cruise, check Disney Cruise Line’s destination page and select “Disney Wish” under the ship option. There, you will find available dates, destinations, and departure ports. You can also make a reservation through a travel agent or by calling a customer support line.

You can combine a cruise departure from Port Canaveral with a Walt Disney World Resort visit. By the end of 2022, Halloween and Christmas-themed cruises will be available for booking. All departing from Port Canaveral towards the Bahamas for three or four nights.

* * *

Whether exploring Disney Wish with your family, friends, or significant other, it’s a high-end experience to remember. Exceptional entertainment, world-class dining, and Disney’s powerful storytelling make Disney Wish the industry’s most spectacular ship to explore. If you love Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and classic Disney stories, hurry up to book your spot at this most elegant cruise line.