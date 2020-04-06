Wallflower Architecture + Design have designed a home that encloses the owners’ privacy within a contemporary environment. The Centennial Tree House in Singapore displays a fixed timber screen facade that implies a very private lifestyle, but it also celebrates the connection to nature by protecting and accentuating the presence of a large rescued tree in the middle of the house.

This private need is explained by the ones who created a stunning modern residence according to the owner’s wishes: “Introversion has a negative connotation in a culture where being social and outgoing are prized above all else. But what is withdrawal to some is energizing for those who thrive on self-reflection and contemplation; life is found within.”

Light and air are welcomed inside via a central courtyard where a hundred year old frangipani tree thrones surrounded by water. Social living spaces are organized around the courtyard on the first floor, leaving the second floor for the private areas. Electrically-operated shutters are used to allow the perfect amount of light inside, while the light shifts from morning until evening, giving a dynamic life to the modern architecture.

