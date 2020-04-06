Beach Tree restaurant bartender Tom Callero shares the recipe and the origin of Tom’s Pink Shirt, a signature drink at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka’upulehu. Learn how to make this delicious cocktail at home during the Coronavirus Outbreak. Cheers and stay safe, fellow Pursuitists!

Tom’s Pink Shirt – Goes perfectly with a Hualalai sunset!

1.5 oz Tanqueray Rangpur Gin

.75 oz Guava Liqueur

.75 oz Housemade Lime and Agave Sweet and Sour

3 Strawberry slices

1 oz Sprite

Muddle strawberries in a hurricane glass. Add gin, guava liqueur and sweet and sour. Add ice to glass and top with Sprite. Garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy!

The bartender came up with this distinctive fruity and light Hawaiian drink the result of a full day of testing and trying new cocktail recipes for the opening of Beach Tree restaurant. This was one of the last drinks to be named, and the weary staff suggested Tom’s Pink Shirt because Tom was wearing a pink shirt that day. The name stuck and Tom has been wearing a pink shirt ever since.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

www.fourseasons.com/hualalai