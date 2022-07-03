Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: The Trinity #3 from Redbird, Los Angeles
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: The Trinity #3 from Redbird, Los Angeles
Jose Cuervo: Tequila and Much More
[VIDEO] Inside the JW Marriott Cancun with K Street Kate
Asian American Heritage Month Encapsulated at Gold House Gala Event
The Best Way to Travel to St. Kitts and Nevis
The Best Way to Travel to St. Kitts and Nevis
Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels In Chicago
Maison Mura Comes to Miami This Fall
Torstein Hagen
An Interview with Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking
The Overhead Compartment with Eric Ladin
Inside the Secret Masonic Temple at Andaz London
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine 2
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine
10 New Luxury Beauty Launches to Add to Cart This Month

Cocktails at Home: The Trinity #3 from Redbird, Los Angeles

by

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

Dining at Redbird is a multisensory experience like no other in Los Angeles. Chef Neal Fraser’s modern American cuisine and Tobin Shea’s cocktail menu are as undeniably momentous as the dynamic space. Redbird nests inside a former cathedral rectory — one of the city’s most historic architectural gems – with a collection of indoor and outdoor dining options for refined brunch, happy hour, and dinner.

When you can’t be there in person to savor the California Sea Bass with mussels in a tomato saffron broth, or Day Boat Scallops with Thumbelina carrots, you can at least dream of the experience more vividly with a drink specialty of the house…made in your own home.

Created by Shea, the Trinity No. 3 is a symphony of unexpected ingredients, each one adding its own distinctly culinary character. At the cocktail’s heart is St. George Spirits’ Green Chile Vodka, uniquely distilled with crushed jalapenos then enriched with an infusion of five types of sweet and spicy California-grown peppers. The Trinity No. 3 contains several other kitchen-friendly botanicals with Kümmel (a sweet German liqueur flavored with caraway seeds, cumin and fennel), Yellow Chartreuse (a vividly colored French liqueur with herbal flavor and citrus, violet, and honey notes), dry Manzanilla sherry (providing a saline snap). The final dashes of celery bitters leave no doubt that this is chef approved for artful food pairings.

 

THE TRINITY NO. 3

1 1/2 oz St. George Green Chile Vodka

1/2 oz Kümmel

3/4 oz Yellow Chartreuse

See Also
The World's Best Rum According to Kendie Williams
Cocktails at Home: The World’s Best Rum According to Kendie Williams

1/2 oz Manzanilla sherry

3 dashes celery bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, stir until chilled, then strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a pickled cocktail onion.

Tags

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top