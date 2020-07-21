Looking for a way to celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24th? Here is a different take on the Margarita by bar star Ivy Mix, Co-Owner of Leyenda, and Author of Spirits of Latin America. The cocktail requires 6 ingredients, including some healthy additions, like Orange Beet and Carrot Ginger juice. The finished combination of root vegetables balanced by refreshing lime and the spice of cayenne will be a favorite for the summer.
Root Down
- 2 oz 100% blanco tequila
- 1 oz Natalie’s Orange Beet Juice
- 1 oz Natalie’s Carrot Ginger Juice
- .75 oz lime juice
- .5 oz honey
- pinch cayenne
Method: Add all ingredients into a rocks glass over a large cube (2×2) and stir to dilute. If you have it: thin-sliced beet to garnish. If not: Lime wheel. Enjoy!