Looking for a way to celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24th? Here is a different take on the Margarita by bar star Ivy Mix, Co-Owner of Leyenda , and Author of Spirits of Latin America. The cocktail requires 6 ingredients, including some healthy additions, like Orange Beet and Carrot Ginger juice. The finished combination of root vegetables balanced by refreshing lime and the spice of cayenne will be a favorite for the summer.