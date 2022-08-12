Cocktails at Home: Rita Cantina’s Watermelon Margarita

Summer is not complete without a margarita, and Rita Cantina’s Beverage Director Adam Miller has created the perfect summer margarita. With tequila cocktails trending, along with summer-specific refreshing watermelon, this is the perfect libation for those last summer days.
Watermelon Margarita
Created by Adam Miller at Rita Cantina (Springs, NY)
Ingredients:
- 2oz Blanco tequila
- 1 oz watermelon juice
- 1 oz lime juice
- .75 oz simple syrup
Method:
- Juice lime and watermelon fresh. Make a 1:1 simple syrup with cane sugar.
- Combine all ingredients in a shaking tin and shake—fine strain over fresh ice. Garnish
with a lime wedge and drink!
- Glass: Double Old Fashioned Glass or Rocks Glass (12.5 oz and above)