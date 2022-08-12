Cocktails at Home: Rita Cantina’s Watermelon Margarita

Summer is not complete without a margarita, and Rita Cantina’s Beverage Director Adam Miller has created the perfect summer margarita. With tequila cocktails trending, along with summer-specific refreshing watermelon, this is the perfect libation for those last summer days.

Watermelon Margarita

Created by Adam Miller at Rita Cantina (Springs, NY)

Ingredients:

2oz Blanco tequila

1 oz watermelon juice

1 oz lime juice

.75 oz simple syrup

Method: