Cocktails at Home: Rita Cantina’s Watermelon Margarita
Cocktails at Home: Rita Cantina’s Watermelon Margarita
Cocktails at Home: Rita Cantina’s Watermelon Margarita

by

Summer is not complete without a margarita, and Rita Cantina’s Beverage Director Adam Miller has created the perfect summer margarita. With tequila cocktails trending, along with summer-specific refreshing watermelon, this is the perfect libation for those last summer days.

Watermelon Margarita

Created by Adam Miller at Rita Cantina (Springs, NY)

Ingredients:

  •  2oz Blanco tequila
  •  1 oz watermelon juice
  •  1 oz lime juice
  •  .75 oz simple syrup

 Method:

  •  Juice lime and watermelon fresh. Make a 1:1 simple syrup with cane sugar.
  •  Combine all ingredients in a shaking tin and shake—fine strain over fresh ice. Garnish
    with a lime wedge and drink!
  •  Glass: Double Old Fashioned Glass or Rocks Glass (12.5 oz and above)

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

