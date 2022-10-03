Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Jason Rembert’s Grand Marnier Margarita

Trailblazing celebrity stylist Jason Rembert will never be mistaken for a minimalist. He fitted Zayn Malik with a head-turning robotic arm for a Met Gala, crowned Solange in a crystal halo for Saturday Night Live, dressed erratic Ezra Miller (yes, the fugitive) in a puffer gown for a movie premiere, and mixed up the Maximalist Margarita for Grand Marnier.

If it’s got style, Rembert has his hand in it, so it’s not surprising that the Aliétte designer chose to update a classic margarita with Grand Marnier and Espolón Blanco Tequila, then dress it up with a rim of black salt.

JR MAXIMALIST MARGARITA

1.5 oz Espolón Blanco Tequila

0.75 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

0.5 oz Passion Fruit Puree (such as Monin)

0.5 oz fresh Lime

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Black Salt

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain and serve in a coupe glass with a half rim of black salt. Garnish with half a passion fruit.

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

