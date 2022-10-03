Cocktails at Home: Jason Rembert’s Grand Marnier Margarita

Trailblazing celebrity stylist Jason Rembert will never be mistaken for a minimalist. He fitted Zayn Malik with a head-turning robotic arm for a Met Gala, crowned Solange in a crystal halo for Saturday Night Live, dressed erratic Ezra Miller (yes, the fugitive) in a puffer gown for a movie premiere, and mixed up the Maximalist Margarita for Grand Marnier.

If it’s got style, Rembert has his hand in it, so it’s not surprising that the Aliétte designer chose to update a classic margarita with Grand Marnier and Espolón Blanco Tequila, then dress it up with a rim of black salt.

JR MAXIMALIST MARGARITA

1.5 oz Espolón Blanco Tequila

0.75 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

0.5 oz Passion Fruit Puree (such as Monin)

0.5 oz fresh Lime

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Black Salt

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain and serve in a coupe glass with a half rim of black salt. Garnish with half a passion fruit.