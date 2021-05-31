Cocktails at Home: Imperial Seven From Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese

We know that many of you — ourselves included — still have wanderlust during this trying time. That’s why we’ve reached out to some of our favorite hotel and lifestyle partners to find ways to bring a little luxury into your social distancing at home. Today, we asked Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese hotel in Rome to offer us a special way to take the edge off and ease into the week.

Imperial Seven, the signature cocktail at five-star Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese hotel in Rome, is a drink with serious history. The cocktail pays homage to Rome’s first and only 7 kings with each ingredient representing one of the historical figures. The base of the cocktail, vodka infused with basil, was inspired by Romulus, founder of Rome and the city’s first crowned king. The sweet but strong truffle honey was chosen for Numa Pompilio, the eternal city’s second king. Trulio Ostilio, known as the soldier, war-like king, inspired the acidic, zesty lemon juice. The use of grappa came from Anco Marzio, the vendor king, because of its perfume-like aroma. Other kings recognized include Tarquinio Prisco, Servio Tullio, and Tarquinio, Rome’s last king before the Republic took over.

Ingredients:

¾ oz basil-infused vodka

1¾ oz Italicus Rosolio Bergamot Liqueur

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp truffle honey

1 drop anise

spritz Grappa

