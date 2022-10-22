Cocktails at Home: Halloween Edition

Looking for the best cocktails to make at home this spooky season? Here are a few of our favorites:

Forest For the Trees

created by Ben Rojo

1.5 oz Don Papa Rum

.75 oz lime

.25 oz alpine amaro (e.g. Braulio)

.25 oz ginger syrup

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously to combine, then strain over fresh ice into an old-fashioned glass. Top with 3 oz of dry pear cider, then garnish with a dash of Angostura bitters and a lime twist.

Cardamom Mulled Wine

created by Deena Sayers

1 oz Chambord

6 oz Red Wine

1 oz Apple Juice

1 Bag of Chai Tea

0.25 Teaspoon of Cardamom & Black Pepper Combined

Combine all ingredients in a pot and whisk well. Heat it on a very low setting. Once you start to smell the aromatics, give the mixture a stir and serve! Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Spiked Pumpkin Spiced Latte

2 oz Casa Del Sol Reposado or Blanco

1oz Premium Espresso

¾ oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup

½ oz Coconut Milk or Oat Milk

Cinnamon garnish

Build in a shaker over ice and shake well for 10 seconds. Strain into a martini or coupe glass. Garnish with grated fresh cinnamon or stick.