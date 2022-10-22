Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: Halloween Edition
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
A First Look at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Cocktails at Home: Halloween Edition
Little Known Spots to Explore in The Grenadines
Cocktails at Home: Grand Marnier Edition
Cinema’s Most Daring Night of Fashion: Venice Film Festival 2022
Discovering California’s Finest Wines at Hotel Californian’s Monthly Winemaker Dinners
Rolls-Royce Spectre: First Electric Rolls
This 5-Star Hotel in Prague has a Rich History as a 19th Century Bank
James Beard Chefs to Cook Up Windstar’s 2023 Culinary Cruises
5 Celebrity-Approved Cocktails for National Mezcal Day
Milan’s Newest Luxury Hotel Fashions Architectural Excellence
Perfect Places for Happy Hour in NYC This Fall

Cocktails at Home: Halloween Edition

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Looking for the best cocktails to make at home this spooky season? Here are a few of our favorites:

Forest For the Trees

created by Ben Rojo

1.5 oz Don Papa Rum

.75 oz lime

.25 oz alpine amaro (e.g. Braulio)

.25 oz ginger syrup

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously to combine, then strain over fresh ice into an old-fashioned glass. Top with 3 oz of dry pear cider, then garnish with a dash of Angostura bitters and a lime twist.

Cardamom Mulled Wine

created by Deena Sayers

1 oz Chambord

6 oz Red Wine

1 oz Apple Juice

1 Bag of Chai Tea

0.25 Teaspoon of Cardamom & Black Pepper Combined

Combine all ingredients in a pot and whisk well. Heat it on a very low setting. Once you start to smell the aromatics, give the mixture a stir and serve! Garnish with a lemon wheel.

See Also
Maison Mura Comes to Miami This Fall

Spiked Pumpkin Spiced Latte

2 oz Casa Del Sol Reposado or Blanco

1oz Premium Espresso

¾ oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup

½ oz Coconut Milk or Oat Milk

Cinnamon garnish

Build in a shaker over ice and shake well for 10 seconds. Strain into a martini or coupe glass. Garnish with grated fresh cinnamon or stick.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top