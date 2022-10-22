Cocktails at Home: Halloween Edition

Looking for the best cocktails to make at home this spooky season? Here are a few of our favorites:
Forest For the Trees
created by Ben Rojo
1.5 oz Don Papa Rum
.75 oz lime
.25 oz alpine amaro (e.g. Braulio)
.25 oz ginger syrup
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously to combine, then strain over fresh ice into an old-fashioned glass. Top with 3 oz of dry pear cider, then garnish with a dash of Angostura bitters and a lime twist.
Cardamom Mulled Wine
created by Deena Sayers
1 oz Chambord
6 oz Red Wine
1 oz Apple Juice
1 Bag of Chai Tea
0.25 Teaspoon of Cardamom & Black Pepper Combined
Combine all ingredients in a pot and whisk well. Heat it on a very low setting. Once you start to smell the aromatics, give the mixture a stir and serve! Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Spiked Pumpkin Spiced Latte
2 oz Casa Del Sol Reposado or Blanco
1oz Premium Espresso
¾ oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup
½ oz Coconut Milk or Oat Milk
Cinnamon garnish
Build in a shaker over ice and shake well for 10 seconds. Strain into a martini or coupe glass. Garnish with grated fresh cinnamon or stick.