Cocktails at Home: Grand Sidecar

The sidecar is a classic drink that has been around since the 1920s, and with only three ingredients, the perfect libation for making at home. Upgrade the traditional sidecar to the Grand Sidecar, by using premium ingredients.

GRAND SIDECAR

Ingredients:

Method:

Combine Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge, cognac, and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a prepared coupe glass and serve.