Cocktails at Home: Grand Sidecar
Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

The sidecar is a classic drink that has been around since the 1920s, and with only three ingredients, the perfect libation for making at home. Upgrade the traditional sidecar to the Grand Sidecar, by using premium ingredients.

GRAND SIDECAR

Ingredients:

Method:

Combine Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge, cognac, and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a prepared coupe glass and serve.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

