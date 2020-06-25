For a true taste of Ireland in New York City, the beloved Late Late Bar & Spirit Grocer serves 50 Irish whiskeys in its traditional but upscale pub modeled after a 1960s period Irish residence.

Since the Late Late Bar is currently open for delivery and curb service only, Irish whiskey fans everywhere can enjoy mixologist Nick Fogel’s original craft cocktail at home by mastering his delicious Dublin Cobbler recipe. The key to its heart and soul is the use of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, created by a former Bushmill’s distillery manager and, charmingly, by Dublin-born MMA fighter and boxer Conor McGregor. Made in Ireland’s oldest whiskey distillery, Proper No. Twelve is a proper Irish spirit made with the traditional triple-distillation method in copper pot stills.

DUBLIN COBBLER

by Nick Fogel, Beverage Director, The Late Late Bar & Spirit Grocer

1.5 Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

.5 oz. Aperol

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

.25 oz. Simple syrup

3 bar spoons of Macerated Strawberries*

Basil Sprig to garnish

Method: In a shaker muddle the strawberries. Combine the remaining ingredients, shake and strain into a rocks glass.

Macerated Strawberries*

1 pint of strawberries

3 large basil leaves

1 pint of sugar

Cut strawberries into small pieces. Cut the basil “Chiffonade” style in long, thin strips. Combine with basil and sugar and mix vigorously, slightly bruising the strawberries. Cover and store for 12 hours.