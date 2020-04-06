Learn how to make Disney’s Grey Goose Slush cocktail at home during the Coronavirus Outbreak. Cheers and stay safe, fellow Pursuitists!

Where in the world can you find Grey Goose Slushies?!

Normally, the magical Walt Disney World in Florida is the sunny destination to enjoy this cool and refreshing drink. You can sip on a delicious Grey Goose Citron Lemon Slush at Epcot’s France pavilion, located at a little outdoor champagne kiosk across from Les Chefs de France.

Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak, Disney World and Epcot is closed for our safety. As we can’t say “bon jour” to the World Showcase of Epcot for a wonderful Grey Goose Slushie, the recipe to create your very own chilly Grey Goose slush cocktail at home is below:

Ingredients

2 parts Grey Goose Citron

1 part simple syrup

2 parts Sweet & Sour Mix

Ice

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a blender until completely smooth. Pour into your favorite martini glass. Enjoy. Repeat.

Bon Appétit!

