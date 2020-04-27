Italian luxury brand Bruno Magli has launched a philanthropic campaign to benefit frontline healthcare workers. Known for superior craftsmanship and a history dating back to 1936, the brand has over 40 retail stores across the globe.
For every purchase of their Canvas Tote Bag, Bruno Magli will donate 100% of the bag’s proceeds to #FirstRespondersFirst to support healthcare workers.
The sturdy, everyday reusable screenprinted tote with leather straps comes in natural or black, with art designed by Jeanette Gestrost. Purchase for $50 at brunomagli.com.