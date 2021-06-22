Pursuitist
Now Reading
Black and White Summer Essentials
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Black and White Summer Essentials
5 Innovative Must Haves For Your Kitchen
How a Luxury Catamaran Can Improve Your Sense of Adventure
Essentials for Long-Distance Road Trips
STUNNING CELEBRITY APEX HAS HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED “DAY IN THE SUN” WITH WORLD DEBUT IN THE AEGEAN
Montage Palmetto Bluff Hosts Wellness Weekend July 23rd-25th
5 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Not to Miss
5 Diet Tips to Boost Your Metabolism
The Top 10 Hotels In NYC for Couples! 
Online Luxury Style Tudor Watch Model Accessibility from Reliable Sources 
Runway to Gangway, Fashion Industry Exec Named CMO for Celebrity Cruises
Top 5 Gift Ideas for Your Geeky Bestie

Black and White Summer Essentials

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Black-and-white always looks modern, whatever that word means”.- Karl Lagerfeld
Style icons for years have been wearing minimalistic colors, and Jackie Onassis Kennedy might be the most famous person ever to travel wearing black and white in the ’70s, a chic color combo that is still considered stylish today. Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn were fans, and modern-day style icon Julia Roberts has been seeing rocking the palette for over 30 years.
If you are looking to spend the summer months in black & white, here are a few of our favorites:
Apollo & Artemis Beauty by Equality™ VISAGE Facial Mist
Cooling peptide packed cooling mist (TSA approved) $68
CHANEL Long Necklace $1,900
SAINT LAURENT Noe Cabas Rive Gauche Linen Toile Tote Bag $1,250
MOTHER The Insider Crop Step Fray Jeans $198
Bre Pork Pie $84 XS-XL
BOTTEGA VENETA The Lido Sandals $1,270

ANEMOS The One Shoulder Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit $240
Golden Goose Pure Star Classic White Sneakers $495

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top