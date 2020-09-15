Amazon Announces Luxury Stores

Amazon goes luxe with Luxury Stores, which allow fashion brands like Oscar de la Renta to create what Amazon is calling a “store within a store” experience.

This morning, Amazon announced the launch of Luxury Stores, a new shopping experience offering both established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands. Oscar de la Renta is the first and only label to open a shop-in-shop today, though more luxury fashion brands and emerging ready-to-wear, accessories, and beauty brands will join the new luxe platform in the upcoming weeks.

“We are always listening to and learning from our customers, and we are inspired by feedback from Prime members who want the ability to shop their favorite luxury brands in Amazon’s store,” said Christine Beauchamp, President of Amazon Fashion. “We are excited to offer luxury brands the services and technology to build an inspiring, elevated customer experience. It’s still Day One, and we look forward to growing Luxury Stores, innovating on behalf of our customers, and opening a new door for designers all over the world to access existing and new luxury customers.”

Currently available to eligible Prime members in the US, invited shoppers can browse exclusive styles from Oscar de la Renta throughout the season, including select ready-to-wear and a new perfume.

In addition, Amazon Prime members can receive early access to the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2020 collection, which is currently only available in their boutiques and website. To entertain and engage invited shoppers, Amazon and Oscar de la Renta collaborated on a launch video, starring Cara Delevingne, directed by Bunny Kinney, and styled by Jason Bolden, celebrating the imaginative intersection of fashion and technology.

“Oscar de la Renta is thrilled to partner with Amazon for the launch of Luxury Stores,” stated Alex Bolen, CEO of Oscar de la Renta. “As a global leader in retail, Amazon has a relentless focus on improving the customer experience through constant innovation, utilizing technology and customer feedback. We admire Amazon’s customer-centric focus and look forward to telling our brand’s story in compelling and engaging ways to even more customers through the Luxury Stores experience.”

If you want to receive an invite to Amazon’s new platform, fashionistas can request an invitation by visiting amazon.com/LuxuryStores

Pursuitist’s Take: Amazon continues to innovate by connecting luxury brands to affluent shoppers. Luxury Stores are a simple solution to provide access to the latest collections.

Especially during COVID environment, no one wants to visit physical locations. With Amazon’s “store within a store” experience, shoppers can get up close and personal with leading fashion brands, from the comfort of their smartphone. Also, as purchases are sold directly from the luxury brands, all purchases are guaranteed to be authentic. With peace of mind, it’s a smart move for luxury fashions brands to establish their footprint within Amazon’s luxury platform.