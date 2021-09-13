Alexander Hamilton Package at Four Seasons Resort Nevis 

Alexander Hamilton’s story may have begun on the small island of Nevis, but the impact he made in US history made him a household name. And this fall, Four Seasons Resort Nevis invites guests to take a walk through history as they experience the birthplace of one of the most notable Founding Fathers of the United States with the newly launched Alexander Hamilton package. Fans of the famed Hamilton musical may not realise that the Caribbean island the show refers to is the island of Nevis, but they will now have the opportunity learn about where it all began for this young historical leader.

“Nevis might be a little unknown island at the edge of the Caribbean, but it’s filled with so much history,” says Yvette Thomas-Henry, Regional Vice President and General Manager. “Not much has changed with Charlestown since those times, so you can really feel the legacy of what it once was when Hamilton was living on the island.”

With rates starting at USD 9,660 per night*, the Alexander Hamilton package includes USD 1,000 per person Resort credit that can be used for a wide variety of dining, activities and experiences. A private rum pairing dinner, a movie night with dinner under the stars, an historical botanical tour with Guest Experience Director Mac Kee France, and an exclusive Hamilton-style portrait painting session for guests to take home are also a part of this historical experience.

Not only will guests get to experience a piece of Nevisian and American history with this package, but they’ll also get to stay in a suite inspired by and named after Nevis’ most famous native son. In the recently redesigned one-bedroom suite, the décor is light, clean and fresh, while preserving the humble charm of Nevis with hints of Caribbean notes from the botanical wallpaper in the bedroom to the uniquely designed chairs that feature the island’s ambassador, the green vervet monkey. Guests will come to find that the 1,761 square foot (164 square metre) suite is an inviting space ideal for entertaining – hosting family and friends for an intimate dinner around the table with seating for up to eight or unwinding outdoors on the expansive patio for a nightcap while enjoying the Caribbean breeze and sweet sounds of Nevis.

Guests who have passed the four-day “Vacation in Place” period are also welcome to explore the island and visit the former Founding Father’s home. By reserving an island tour with a historical storyteller, guests can visit Hamilton’s birthplace, located just 10 minutes from the Resort in the heart of Charlestown. The two-story building overlooking the Charlestown Harbour is called the Hamilton House. It houses one of the island’s two museums on the first floor. The second floor is the meeting room for the Nevis House of Assembly. The stone building was built around 1680 but was destroyed in an earthquake in 1840 and restored in 1983. Hamilton’s original home is also located on the property after being restored due to the same earthquake.

In addition to sharing the history of Alexander Hamilton in the Caribbean, the package will make a donation to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS foundation, an organisation that helps provide groceries, medication and health care for those affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other life-threatening illnesses.

Far from “forgotten spot in the Caribbean” anymore, travellers to Nevis can walk in the footsteps of US Founding Father Alexander Hamilton with a Spotify playlist curated by BELLOSOUND for guests on property to enjoy.

For more information about the current offers at Four Seasons Resort Nevis or to make a reservation, email reservations.nev@fourseasons.com or call 869 469 6238.