A First Look at the TRS Ibiza Hotel Opening Summer 2022

Palladium Hotel Group is set to debut its TRS Ibiza Hotel in summer 2022.

This TRS Hotels luxury adults-only concept is an exciting all-inclusive property in the Mediterranean, located on the west coast of Ibiza alongside Cala Gració and Cala Gracioneta.

Ideal for groups and couples, the new TRS Ibiza Hotel will offer premium services, exquisite dining, butler service, and an all-around five star stay in its 378 modern guest rooms.

TRS Ibiza Hotel offers plenty to do, from treatments and massages at the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness Center, to choice of gastronomic experiences at three exclusive à la carte restaurants, a beach club, five bars — including a sky bar with the most incredible views — three swimming pools with swim-up bars and waiter services, and an extensive line-up of activities including yoga, Pilates, live music, and more.

It is located between two beautiful coves with crystal-clear water adorned with Mediterranean foliage, beautiful and relaxing, while also near enough to explore all of the must-see spots in Ibiza.

“Our TRS Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean have proven to be successful with travelers by offering exclusive experiences in idyllic settings, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to TRS Ibiza Hotel this summer for an ultimate taste of the White Island,” says Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas at Palladium Hotel Group.

“TRS Ibiza Hotel will offer all that Palladium Hotel Group guests know and love, plus the perfect all-adults, exclusive vacation just in time for summer.”