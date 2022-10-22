A First Look at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Evrima, the first custom-built yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection set sail on its maiden voyage on October 15, 2022.

The iconic brand has made its way into the luxury yachting space, blending the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton resorts with the elegance of yachting.

With unique itineraries and immersive experiences, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection stops at both intimate and signature ports of call across the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

The luxurious onboard experiences start with 149 perfectly appointed suites in muted tones and private oceanview terraces, as well as one of the highest staff and space ratios at sea. Every suite includes an espresso machine, complimentary coffee, and teas, a mini-bar designed upon request, luxury bath amenities, plush robe and slippers, digital flat-screen TV, a complimentary chilled bottle of champagne upon arrival and The Personal Concierge service.

Guests can access a range of elevated programming and amenities including a curated menu of spa treatments, a sauna and steam room, watersports from the yacht’s marina while at anchor, an infinity pool, a fitness studio, and much more.

Dining options include everything from in-suite dining to a specialty dining experience in S.E.A, designed by chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg. At each destination, guests can also choose from a selection of experiences within The Shore Collection like browsing through a world-class museum with its curator, whitewater rafting, or practicing yoga on a private beach. With the Concierge Ashore program, guests can explore predesigned private excursions and can help organize any experience.

To learn more or to book: www.ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com