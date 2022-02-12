5 Valentine Wines to Swoon Over

There’s nothing like a bottle of fine wine to stoke the flames of romance on Valentine’s Day. Especially when you present a loved one with a bottle of one of these special releases and limited editions.



2019 BIN 389 YEAR OF THE TIGER MAGNUM

Go big with Penfolds’ commemorative Bin 389 Year of the Tiger magnum in a fiery red gift box. First made in 1960 by the legendary Max Schubert, this was the wine that helped forge Penfolds’ reputation with red wine drinkers by combining the structure of cabernet sauvignon with the richness of shiraz. Exemplifying the judicious balance of fruit and oak, Bin 389 highlights the generous mid-palate Penfolds in known for. $160.





2015 OVATION BRUT SPARKLING WINE

Originally released as a still Chardonnay bottling in the early 1990s, Joseph Phelps Ovation was a favorite of winery founder Joe Phelps. The name gave praise and applause to a distinct Chardonnay bottling in select vintages. Following Joe’s passing in the spring of 2015, the Phelps family and winemaking team in Freestone decided to honor Joe’s legacy by creating Ovation Brut Sparkling Wine, the winery’s first sparkling wine. The inaugural vintage of Ovation Sparkling Wine is scented with stone fruit, white flower, exotic guava notes and a hint of toasted brioche. $125.





SONOMA-CUTRER 40th ANNIVERSARY WINEMAKERS RELEASE

Sonoma-Cutrer’s winemaking team blended this remarkable Winemaker’s Release 2019 Chardonnay to mark the California winery’s 40th Anniversary. It presents beautiful aromas of ripe pear, citrus/lime zest, baked apple fruit with light mineral notes and a touch of matchstick, flintiness for complexity. The wine strikes a balance between being full-bodied and delicate with a creamy mouthfeel highlighting Chardonnay’s signature citrus acidity. $70.



DOM PERIGNON x LADY GAGA ROSE VINTAGE 2006

The wildly passionate limited-edition collaboration between Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga features Rosé Vintage 2006 in an exclusive case. Dom Pérignon Rosé captures the spirit of the pinot noir grape for an assertive assemblage that slowly transformed during nearly 12 years in the cellar. Price varies.



AVALINE ROSE ALL WAYS

“It’s my favorite time of year,” says Cameron Diaz, co-founder of organic Avaline Wines. “Our limited edition, pink bubbles are back! It’s not a celebration without a pop.” Diaz has bundled her love for Rosé in this Rosé All Ways gift trio featuring two half bottles of limited-edition Sparkling Rosé from Catalonia, and one bottle of Aveline’s classic Rosé and from one of the oldest winemaking families in France’s Provence region. $75.



