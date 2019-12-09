When the temperatures start to drop, head to Punta Cana, located in the Eastern Dominican Republic in the Caribbean. The perfect winter getaway, you will find everything you need for a warm escape: white sand beaches, calm turquoise seas, delectable cuisine and some of the friendliest people in the Caribbean.

With direct flights from several cities flying directly into the privately owned airport, you can leave in the morning and be sipping a fresh juice and sunbathing by the afternoon. The VIP Service offered to all guests of Puntacana Resorts & Club is a must, making airport transfers quick and seamless. Here are 5 reasons to visit Punta Cana this winter:

1.) Puntacana Resort & Club

Puntacana Resort and Club is an expansive property, founded by innovative businessman and hotelier Frank Rainieri, who had a vision in the early 1970’s of a sustainable resort and real estate community.

Since his vision, the property has grown into 26 square miles of resorts (Tortuga Bay, The Westin, Four Points by Sheraton Punta Cana Village), Six Senses Spa, the Puntacana Ecological Foundation, diverse residential communities (Corales, Playa Serena, Hacienda, Hacienda del Mar, Arrecife, Tortuga Bay and The Marina), a full service marina, restaurants, a shopping village, golf courses, and airport, with people like Julio Iglesias and Oscar de la Renta not only calling Puntacana home, but as investors.

Depending on your travels needs, the best options are The Estate Experiences by Puntacana Resort and Club, or the gorgeous Tortuga Bay Hotel.

Tortuga Bay is a member of Leading Hotels of the World, as well as the only AAA Five Diamond hotel in the DR. Tortuga Bay is made up of 13 pristine luxury beachfront villas with options of one, two, three and four-bedroom suites spread over perfectly manicured grounds. Interiors were designed by Oscar de la Renta, and are framed by a white sand beach. The hotel is also home to the only Oscar de la Renta boutique in the Caribbean.

The Estate Experiences offers elegant homes from 2 to 5 bedrooms, private pools, fully equipped kitchens with staff, as well as all amenities of the resort. With several gated communities to choose from, you can find something for every guest.

2.) The Beaches

With perfect weather and miles of sandy beaches, Puntacana has no shortage of fun in the sun. Head to the beach to swim, snorkel, dive or paddle board. Full day and half day trip are available to book for boating and fishing.

3.) Golf

If land is more your speed, Puntacana Resort & Club is home to 45 holes of championship golf, with stunning ocean views over 15,000 acres of land. 18-hole course Corales Golf Club opened in 2010 was designed by Tom Fazio, and is home to the PGA Tour. La Cana Golf & Beach Clubhouse was designed by the late Oscar de la Renta, and the 27-hole course is a favorite of golfers from all over the world.

4.) Spa

The Six Senses Spa is the only one in the Caribbean, and features 9 treatment rooms, relaxation area, steam room, sauna and a full wellness program. Know for their Punta Cana Signature Massage and world-renowned service, the treatment incorporates a soothing coconut oil from local coconuts.

5.) Food

With several world-class eateries to choose from, you will find they all have something in common- friendly staff, a focus on fresh, local ingredients and a commitment to sustainability.

One of the most chic eateries on the island is Oscar de la Renta designed Bamboo, featuring modern Mediterranean cuisine. Overlooking the pool and manicured grounds, take the time to sip on delicate cocktails or order a beautiful label from a wine list. Vegetables on the menu are grown in the organic garden, and you can choose from other locally sourced food like the Caribbean baby lobster.

For casual midday fare, head to the white sand beach of Playa Blanca and grab a bite at Playa Blanca Restaurant. Start with a fresh lime mint juice, and sample some of the best ceviche, fresh fish and grilled lobster around.

While Punta Cana is very chic, don’t forget to try some of the local specialties. Start your morning with a strong local coffee and don’t forget to finish a meal with a hand rolled cigar paired with a local rum for the most indulgent island experience.

For more info, please visit: Puntacana.com.