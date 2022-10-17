Pursuitist
5 Celebrity-Approved Cocktails for National Mezcal Day
5 Celebrity-Approved Cocktails for National Mezcal Day

Mezcal is better and more popular than ever. The smokey cousin to tequila has a taste and aroma that comes from its unique distillation process, resulting in a spirit that teases the palate and the nose.

To celebrate National Mezcal Day on October 21, Dos Hombres Mezcal created five elevated cocktail recipes to highlight the attributes of their mezcal made from Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca. Dos Hombres concoctions were liberally served recently at the birthday party for Dos Hombres co-founder Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, El Camino) at Lavo Ristorante in the private The Fleur Room on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip.

 

Smooth As Honey

2 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1 oz. Honey Syrup (honey and water)

2 Dashes aromatic bitters

¾ oz. Fresh lemon juice

Directions: Add all ingredients into a mixing tin. Shake and strain into a large rocks glass filled with ice. Add a lemon peel for garnish.

 

La Piña cocktail photo by Ashley Randall

 

La Piña

1 ½ oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

½ oz. Herradura Reposado Tequila

1 oz. Pineapple Juice

¾ oz. Lemon Juice

½ oz. Chambord

1 Egg White

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker and dry shake. Add ice, shake again and strain into a stemmed coupe glass. (The floral print design requires a Ripple Machine).

Oaxacan Dead

1 ¼ oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1 oz. Grapefruit juice

1 oz. Pomegranate juice

½ oz. Falernum

Directions: Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a large rocks glass (filled with 1 x 1 Hoshizaki ice cubes). Top with a dash of powdered cinnamon.

Sicilian Cartel photo by Samantha Marquart

Sicilian Cartel

1.5 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1 oz. Monin Grapefruit Syrup

See Also
Cocktails at Home: Windstar Cruises’ Caribbean Rum Punch

.75 oz. Lime Juice

4 dashes Habanero Tincture

1 Egg White

Garnish: Peychauds Bitters for hearts and grapefruit peel

Method: Add all but the egg whites to tin with ice and shake. Strain into a coupe glass. Dry shake the egg white until foamy, then float on top of the cocktail. Add four or five drops of bitters and use a toothpick to form each drop into a heart shape.

Naughty Toddy

1 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

½ oz. Fresh lemon juice

¼ oz. Honey

1 oz. Whiskey

2 oz. 100% Natural apple juice

To make hot: Mix all ingredients and pour into a teapot or pot on a stove and heat. Use caution as the cocktail will be hot. Pour into a coffee glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

To make cold: Add all ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake and strain into a coffee glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

