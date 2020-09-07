2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs BMW 7 Series. Comparison Visual Driving, Exterior & Interior Design. Which Luxury Sedan is Better?

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the new BMW 7-Series are luxurious models with attractive bodies that reflect the highest dynamics and exceptional comfort that create an unmistakable luxury sedan driving experience.

With a short front overhang, a long wheelbase and a balanced rear overhang, the S-Class is designed as a classical saloon with perfect proportions.

The New S-Class is 59 mm longer, 52 mm wider & 36mm higher than the BMW 7-Series and its wheelbase is 36 mm longer than the 7-Series

The wide track and flush-mounted wheels with modern designs give the vehicle a muscular look. The so-called character lines have been greatly reduced along the sides. Cleverly contoured surfaces with a sculptured look create special light effects. The front section impresses with its high-status radiator grille.

The headlamps characterise the front aspect of the car. They have the three-point daytime driving light signature that is typical of the S-Class, but this is flatter and somewhat smaller overall. The flush-mounted door handles (optional) are a completely new development. They are electrically extended when the driver approaches, or the outer surface of the door handle is stroked. Keyless access is provided by KEYLESS-GO.

The dynamic appearance of the car is continued at the rear. Thanks to precisely designed, highly detailed interior features and certain animated functions, the rear lights contribute to the impression of high quality. They make the new S-Class unmistakable in both their day and night design.

The latest edition of the BMW 7-Series features neatly judged exterior flourishes, which underline its status and advanced technology even more intently.

The exterior of the 7 Series has undergone some massive changes and remains classically BMW with unmistakable design characteristics. There are new contours to be seen on the hood that lead down to the full LED adaptive headlights, which are longer and more defined, with a 40% larger kidney grille situated front and center. The rear lights are 1.4 inches slimmer than those of its predecessor and they now flank a new two-inch light strip that runs across the back end. The front fenders have been redesigned to complement a larger front end and air deflectors now overlay the lower intakes on the front bumper.

Modern luxury attains the next level in the interior of the S-Class. The designers have created a feel-good ambience with lounge character marked by elegance, high quality and lightness. The dashboard with its new architecture, modern surface design and ergonomic display arrangement is a particular highlight. But the feel-good aspect goes even deeper: With high ride quality and low noise levels as well as an extensive range of ENERGIZING Comfort programmes, the

S-Class looks after the well-being of its passengers. They also stay fit thanks to the effective air filtering system, which signals its newly gained capability with the new name ENERGIZING Air Control.

The interior of the 7 Series is opulent, alluring, and highly customizable. Generous levels of space, choice materials, harmoniously coordinated design details and exclusive workmanship combine to create a luxurious ambience that has been refined in every respect.

The progress associated with the new generation of this luxury sedan is reflected by advances such as the screen grouping formed by the instrument cluster and the Control Display, the extended functionality of its controls and further improvement of the infotainment systems. Trim strips, leather-covered surfaces and light sources make a greater contribution than ever to the exclusive flair of the new BMW 7-Series cabin. Optimised acoustic comfort also makes for an even more relaxing travel experience.

Thanks to LED technology, the new S-Class has also taken a leap forward in its interior lighting: Mercedes-Benz has now realised interactive interior lighting for the first time. The active ambient lighting (optional) is now integrated into the driving assistance systems, and is able to reinforce alerts visually. This also makes corresponding feedback possible for the comfort systems. This applies to the climate control system or the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class has become more intelligent in many areas, and the driving experience is at the next level. Digital innovations such as in MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) are joined by innovations that increase driving enjoyment while making driving even safer.